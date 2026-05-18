Girls and their bright futures were celebrated at annual luncheon | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

: It could have been Christmas in July when the leaders of Girls Inc. and Girl Scouts of Colorado — Kayla Garcia and Leanna Clark — wore their organization’s signature colors to the My Bold Future Luncheon.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Girls Inc. Headquarters Lucile Miller Wright Scholar Liana Walker, center, with family members Lyndi Walker and Leslie Navarro-Walker. (Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Emcee/auctioneer Simone Ross and her daughter, Zoe. Ross also is vice chair of the Girls Inc. board.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Tasha Jones, left, is the founder and chief executive officer of LV Jones Consulting. Stacy Ohlsson is a former member of the Girls Inc. board.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Don Mares, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Trust, with program manager Angelica Valdez and board member Louise Westfall.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Christine Benero, president/CEO of Mile High United Way, and Girls Inc. president/CEO Kayla Garcia.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics) Justin Petrochko, a senior manager with Presenting Sponsor United Airlines.

(Photos by Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics)

GIRLS INC. OF METRO DENVER

Denver

News: With United Airlines as the presenting sponsor, My Bold Future, the annual fundraising luncheon hosted by Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, provided a figurative takeoff to success for the 2026 scholarship recipients and a smooth landing for the Catalyst for Girls award recipients.

The May 13 event brought some 800 supporters to Seawell Ballroom to cheer on the young women who credit Girls Inc. for giving them the confidence to dream big and pursue the college educations that will prepare them for careers they once thought were out of reach.

The Catalyst for Girls award recipients — Crocs, Inc., Michelle Hawkins and the Colorado Trust – were recognized for their roles in supporting the mission of Girls Inc.

Colorado Trust provided a multi-year grant to support mental health initiatives at Girls Inc.; Hawkins established the Kena Contreras Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 awards that this year went to Leila Bane and Liana Walker; and Crocs provided valuable financial and career guidance support.

The 2026 scholars included Anastacia Gundrum, who will put her $10,000 TraciJim STEM Scholarship toward her education at Colorado State University.

“My whole life has been a series of impossible things,” she said. “I’ve done an internship at Leprino Foods and Denver Health; I play rugby, I’m a trained EMT and my goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon.”

Lana Hassan, one of three to receive a $10,000 Helen McLoraine Strong, Smart & Bold scholarship, is the daughter of Sudanese immigrants and is using her gift to major in biology at San Diego State University.

Ganete Alemseged, recipient of a $10,000 TraciJim College Completion scholarship, is a first-generation college student and is entering law school after receiving her undergraduate degree from Howard University.

“These scholarships represent far more than financial support, they are an investment in the limitless potential of the girls we serve,” said Girls Inc. President/CEO Kayla Garcia. “The $117,000 in scholarships we awarded this year are at the heart of our mission to uplift and develop the whole girl and will be put toward studies at nine universities and six states.”

Garcia also announced that to serve more girls, her organization established a satellite facility for after-school activities on the Clayton Early Learning Campus at 3705 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Denver. Girls Inc. headquarters remain at 1499 Julian St., Denver.

About the organization: The mission of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Working in partnership with schools, community organizations and at its center on W. Colfax, Girls Inc. works to help girls value themselves, take risks and discover and develop inherent strengths that will enable them to reach their full potential.

Website: girlsincdenver.org

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