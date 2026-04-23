The One Gala is a record-breaking $1 million success | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Event planners included, from left, Candice Jones, Annabel Victoria Bowlen, Mallory Hoffman, Emily Garnett, Denise Sanderson, Laura Giocomo Rizzo, Jill Anschutz, Cari Spiecker, Stephanie Berry, Merry Logan, Kristin Wessell, Monica Owens Beauprez and Auna Jornayvaz. (Photo by Jensen Sutta, special to Colorado Politics) Emily Speed, Susan and Steve Bailey, lifetime Colorado Ballet trustee Raydean Acevedo and Steve Whitman. (Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Zeph Brinton, Emma Boggs, Sandra Brown, Colorado Ballet artistic director Gil Boggs, Mary Ellen Wright and Ben Needham-Wood.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Ashley Paige and Colorado Ballet Executive Director Sameed Afghani.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Alex Rodawig and Denver Ballet Guild President Caroline Rodawig.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Colorado Ballet Auxiliary co-president Hayley Servatius, Leslie Kelty, Bridget Haith and co-president Kathleen Hartmann.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) From left: Christin Crampton Day, executive director of Colorado Business Committee for the Arts and an emeritus member of the Colorado Ballet board; Ashley Paige, Samantha Richardson, Nicole Bashford and board co-chair Michelle Moorman-Applegate.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Andrew Hatch and Silver Sponsor Dr. Zelda DeBoyes.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Anne Coughlin with Cortney and Steve Crouch.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Jose Rosales and Alfonso Meraza.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Travis Berry, Dominic DelPapa, Jennifer Brandenberry, Stephanie Berry and Laura Rizzo.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Dana and Kenny Monfort and friends.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics) Marla Williams, a director of ANB Bank and the Merle Chambers Fund; Jack Finlaw, president/CEO of the University of Colorado Foundation; Mesa Verde Foundation board member Stephanie Foote; and Greg Movesian, founder/director of Upway Consulting.

(Photo by Pamela Cress/Special to Colorado Politics)

COLORADO BALLET

Denver

News: In the 20 years that Gil Boggs has been the artistic director of Colorado Ballet, the company has been on an upward trajectory; its stature rising from mixed local reviews to the national acclaim it now enjoys.

Boggs’ tenure was celebrated at the company’s April 16 fundraiser, The One Gala, a black-tie fete where the 655 guests raised a record $1 million.

Chairwoman Jill Anschutz and mistress of ceremonies Lauren Whitney were just two of those praising Boggs for the role he has played in elevating Colorado Ballet.

Anschutz said the status Colorado Ballet now enjoys is due to Boggs’ “Remarkable impact and vision” while CBS Denver meteorologist Whitney credited his leadership with shaping Colorado Ballet into the “Thriving, innovative company it is today.”

In addition, the narrator of the celebratory video hailed Boggs as an “International ballet star who can talk to anybody, has a humility that is charming and has guided Colorado Ballet into a gilded era.”

Boggs recalled how “When I first arrived, I would look out at the empty seats and tell myself one day these will be filled. And now they are.” None of this, he added, “Would be possible without the support all of you have given.”

The One Gala began with a 90-minute cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception in the lobby of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Then, everyone was seated for two George Balanchine selections that earned standing ovations: “Elegie,” that was first performed at the Vail Dance Festival, and “Concerto Barocco.”

Dinner, a live auction and paddle raise led by Debbie Scheer followed in Seawell Ballroom. Festivities concluded with desserts, drinks and dancing to tunes spun by DJ Simone Says back in the Ellie Caulkins lobby.

An 18-member committee helped Jill Anschutz plan the gala. Its members included Monica Owens Beauprez and her husband, John Beauprez; Annabel Victoria Bowlen; Dana Monfort; Emily Garnett; Nicole Isenberg; Auna Jornayvaz and Dr. Jack DeGrave; Denise Sanderson and Cari Spiecker. Chief advancement officer Candice Jones also offered guidance, as did event consultant Tracy McKenna of Lyon Events.

Former Denver Mayor Federico Pena was among the guests, as was David Dadone, executive director and chief curator of the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art; Andrew Roth, chief executive officer and executive director of Colorado PERA; Barbara Lynne Jamison, director/CEO of Opera Colorado; philanthropist Ellie Caulkins; Michelle Sie Whitten, co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation; lifetime trustee Raydean Acevedo; emeritus trustees Lisa Levin Appel, Christin Crampton Day and Joanne Posner-Mayer; and Colorado Ballet’s executive director Sameed Afghani.

About the organization: Colorado Ballet was established in 1961 and is a nonprofit organization whose Professional Company dancers and 20 Studio Company dancers present more than 60 classical and contemporary ballet performances annually. Gil Boggs, a former principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre in New York, became Colorado Ballet’s artistic director in 2006.

Website: coloradoballet.org

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