SeriesFest Soiree: A night of celebration, creativity and connection | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

SERIESFEST

Denver

News: John J. Sie, a cable television pioneer and founder/former chairman of Starz Entertainment, will receive the inaugural Visionary Award at the May 8 SeriesFest Soiree.

The $300-a-ticket fundraising gala begins at 6 p.m. at Asterisk, an event space at 1075 Park Ave. West, Denver. In addition to award presentations, the evening features cocktails, food stations, entertainment, cordials, dessert, DJ dancing and live and silent auctions.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by visiting seriesfest.com

John J. Sie is internationally recognized as the Father of Digital Television for his role in transitioning the cable television industry from analog to digital in the late 1980s, and for pioneering modern viewing habits through Subscription Video-On-Demand. He and his late wife, Anna, also had a major impact on charitable giving through their Anna & John J. Sie Foundation.

The foundation is the largest private funder of Down syndrome research and medical care, a move inspired by one of their granddaughters, Sophia Whitten, who has Down syndrome.

Gia-Rayne (Courtesy Photo)

Others to be honored are:

Actor/comedian D’Arcy Carden from “The Good Place,” the Excellence in Acting Award

Amy Seimetz (“The Testaments”), the Spotlight Performance Award

“Bridgerton” director Gia-Rayne B. Harris, the Ambassador Award

Littleton Road Productions, the company behind “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy,” the Impact in Television Award. Actor Michael Chernus will present this award to Littleton Road Productions founder Patrick Macmanus.

Erich Bergen, a television, film, and Broadway actor who has had roles in “Madame Secretary,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,” will host the gala.

It is the social centerpiece of SeriesFest 12, a festival that runs from May 6-10 and features red-carpet premieres, panel discussions, innovation talks with creators of hit TV shows, networking events, and more.

The SeriesFest Soiree committee is headed by Betsy Leighton, co-chair of the SeriesFest board, and SeriesFest co-founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith. Kleiner is also the CEO of SeriesFest.

Committee members are Britta Erickson, Amber Fries, Janice Jensen, Yvette Frampton, Lu Law, Esther Lee Leach, Alison Greenberg Millice, Matthew Morris, Sara Schoen, Michelle Sie Whitten, Taylor McFadden, Jon Troshynski, Natalie West and Khidija Rivera.

About the organization: SeriesFest is a Colorado-based nonprofit dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. With year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices and professional development opportunities, SeriesFest inspires, educates and connects a worldwide community of creators with established industry professionals and new audiences. It facilitates a pipeline that carries and supports independent creators and their stories from pitch through production.

Website: seriesfest.com

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