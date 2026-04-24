The arts take center stage at CBCA’s celebratory luncheon | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Two performers with Kalama Polynesian Dancers: Ikaika on drums and Kahunani dancing. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Don Elliman, center, chancellor of CU Anschutz, accepts an Arts & Business Partnership Award on behalf of The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club. He is presented the award by Christin Crampton Day, left, CBCA Executive Director, and Nancy Walsh, Executive VP at the Denver Musuem of Nature & Science and CBCA Board Chair. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Dzirae Gold performs. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Rachael Harding, founder of Miss Rachael’s Dance, and Dance Archive board member; Marisa Hollingsworth, Executive and Artistic Director for Presenting Denver; and Dana Manyothane, SCFD Program Officer. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Maureen McDonald, AVP at HCA HealthONE, and Eleanor Cheetham, with Fort Greene Bar, an Arts & Business Partnership Award recipient. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Edie Carey performs during the VIP reception. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo With The Publishing House: Kylie DeMarco, Christine Werner, Scott Kaplan, and Steve Graham. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Christine Nicholson and Randall Erkelens. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Cindy Caruso and Dan Caruso, recipient of the John Madden, Jr. Leadership Award, with Mark Heller of the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Rick Griffith, left, and Debra Johnson with Matter, which received an Arts & Business Partnership Award. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo With Silverton Creative District, left to right: Phil Antonelli, Board of Directors member, and Lisa Branner, Executive Director and Next Wave Leadership Award recipient. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Nathan Gulash and Ben Wills, with honoree Semple Brown, and David Rifkind, CU Denver Dean of the College of Architecture and Planning. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo With the Arvada Center: Philip Sneed, left, President and CEO, and Trevor Conklyn, Individual Giving Manager. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Mike Ferrufino, President and CEO of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Sara Moore, Executive Director of Colorado Dragon Boat. The 2026 Colorado Business for the Arts Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo

COLORADO BUSINESS COMMITTEE FOR THE ARTS

Denver

News: Call it preaching to the choir, if you will, but Mahes Prasad was spot on when he described what an important role the arts play in elevating Colorado’s quality of life. In particular, the 12 individuals and businesses that were celebrated at the April 21 Business for the Arts Awards Luncheon.

Prasad, U.S. Bank’s senior vice president and private wealth management market leader for Colorado and New Mexico, said the honorees, along with the day’s vocal and dance performers, left no doubt that the arts are a vital component of “A community we are proud to call home.”

U.S. Bank and Metropolitan State University of Denver were Producing Sponsors for this annual fundraiser hosted by Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) and attended by 650 corporate, cultural and civic leaders.

The luncheon also was livestreamed to a statewide audience.

In her welcoming remarks, Christin Crampton Day, CBCA’s executive director, echoed Prasad’s thoughts, adding: “It is inspiring to learn of the many ways that arts and business connect and collaborate throughout the state.”

She also praised the performers who entertained between award presentations — Colorado Springs singer-songwriter Edie Carey, Denver-based jazz and soul singer DZIRAE GOLD, the Kalama Polynesian Dancers, a cast member from the touring production of Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” and tap dancers from Rocky Mountain Rhythm – for treating attendees to examples of “Colorado’s deep and diverse artistic talent.”

CBS Colorado morning news anchor Michelle Griego and Betty Hart, an actor, director and facilitator with the Local Theater Company and president of the Colorado Theatre Guild, were the luncheon emcees, taking turns introducing the 2026 honorees.

The Arts & Business Partnership Awards went to:

The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. It features an extensive Colorado-centric art collection, collaborates with local cultural organizations, and embodies a commitment to health and wellness through arts integration.

DAR Chocolate Art Bars. This Thornton-based artisan chocolate company showcases visual art on every chocolate bar wrapper, sells prints of the featured artwork and partners with local nonprofits like Art from Ashes.

Fort Greene Bar. Located in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood, Fort Greene Bar is a cocktail lounge and meeting space where art, music and connection intersect.

MATTER, a graphic design consultancy, printing press, manufactory and retail bookstore for “designers, revolutionaries and creative thinkers.”

Nocturne, a modern jazz and supper club in Denver’s RiNo Art District that has gone above and beyond to support Colorado’s live music scene.

Our Lady of Perpetual Motion, a renovated church turned art hotel in Fruita that hosts a permanent art collection, music performances, community events and an Artist-in-Residency program.

Semple Brown, a Denver architecture and design firm that is passionate in its support of “community through culture.”

Vermilion, a Boulder-based, certified B Corp creative agency that for 40 years has used its creative superpowers for good, supporting clients in arts and culture whose missions are rooted in helping Coloradans and their communities thrive.

The 2026 Next Wave Leadership Award went to Lisa Branner, executive of the Silverton Creative District; the Cultural Leadership Award was presented to Bala Thiagarajan, an artist and founder of the Colorado South Asian Artists Group. Morgan English, attorney and founder of MAE’s Gallery and Law Firm, received the 2026 Volunteer Attorney Impact Award.

The 2026 John Madden Jr. Leadership Award went to Dan Carlson, managing director of Caruso Ventures. His work, the judges said, “Exemplifies how business can be a catalyst for creativity, innovation and community vitality. Through meaningful partnerships with initiatives like the Roots Music Festival and Sundance Film Festival, he is championing a vision that links Colorado’s entrepreneurial drive with its artistic spirit, advancing our state’s standing as a national hub for both.”

About the organization: Founded in 1985, Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose members represent Colorado companies that recognize the link between cultural vitality and economic success.

Website: cbca.org

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