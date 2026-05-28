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Koa String Quartet to perform at fundraising breakfast | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 05/28/2026 | updated 1 hour ago

MILE HIGH EARLY LEARNING 

Denver 

News: Mile High Early Learning will host its 12th Stone Soup fundraising breakfast on June 2, and the 7:30 a.m. gathering at Denver Botanic Gardens will feature interactive entertainment by the Koa String Quartet. 

Formed in 2003, Koa String Quartet is the Graduate String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, where its members study with the acclaimed Takacs String Quartet and won first prize in the 2024 Ekstrand Competition. 

 Koa String Quartet is known for playing high-quality classical music, fostering musical engagement with communities, and performing music by living composers.  

In addition, the quartet performs Hawaiian music written by Queen Lili’uokalani, fiddle tunes, film scores and pop covers, all of which will be featured at the Stone Soup breakfast. 

Members of the quartet are violinists Kisa Uradomo from Maui, Hawaii, and Leah Pernick from Detroit; violist Devin Cowan from Stony Brook, N.Y.; and cellist Heewon Lee from Oahu, Hawaii. 

The Stone Soup breakfast is being coordinated by a committee headed by Barb Astuno, Alix Corboy, Anna Jo Garcia Haynes and Melissa Mares. Presenting Sponsors are Barb and John Astuno, the Barton Family Foundation, Alix and John Corboy and the Anna & John J. Sie Foundation. The Sous Chef sponsors are Dave and Debbie Younggren. 

Tickets may be purchased at milehighearlylearning.org or by calling Nathan Harlan at 303-962-2634. 

About the organization: The mission of Mile High Early Learning is to cultivate every child’s potential and to prioritize equity and find strength in diversity.  The children and families it serves at its six learning centers come from 18 countries and speak 30 languages. 

Website: milehighearlylearning.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

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Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

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