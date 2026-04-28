Luminescent Gala: A defining moment for organization it supports | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

The Vocal Coalition youth choir performs. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons and Erinn Bowden. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Emcee and auctioneer, Simone Ross. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Mary Kay Mueller and Larry Mueller, representing presenting sponsor Cuvée, with Gala Co-Chairs Tim Morris and Tamara Saad. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Linda Appel Lipsius, Lara Fahnestock, Nessa Mogharreban, and Eli Lipsius. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Aaron and Sandee LaPedis. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Jenna Brown, Marcel Mavangulu, and Kayla Burwell, representing sponsor Alpine Bank. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo The Moffett family: Ethan, Jim, Alli (Firefly Autism Senior Director of Business Operations), and Theresa. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Travis Plakke and Leigh Sullivan with David MacLeod and Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo The Colorado Youth Symphony performs during the reception. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo John Griffith, Max Appel Luminescence Award recipient, and his wife, Shayna Griffith. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Linda Childears, Firefly Autism Board of Directors Chair, Don Childears, and June Travis. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Dr. Amanda Kelly, Firefly Autism President and CEO, with Jesse Ogas, current Board of Directors member and former CEO. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo Emma V., Jo Klein, and Paula Bonneau. The 15th Annual Firefly Autism Luminescent Gala at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Seawell Ballroom, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Photo StevePeterson.photo

FIREFLY AUTISM

Lakewood

News: It’s no secret that Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce CEO Simone Ross has a way with words; just ask anyone who has seen her in action at her side gig as a fundraising auctioneer with The Gala Team.

She knows how to reel in the big bids by using humor, compliments, and tug-at-your-heart examples of how the money that is raised will make an impact.

Every tool of her trade came out when she opened the program at Firefly Autism’s 15th Luminescent Gala, which took place April 23 and was chaired by retired oil and gas executive Tim Morris and Arabic-English-French interpreter and educator Tamara Saad.

Looking out at the Firefly supporters who filled an exquisitely decorated Seawell Ballroom, Ross acknowledged that “The room is beautiful, the energy is palpable and I know I am in the right place to help do some good.”

Dr. Amanda Kelly, Firefly’s president/CEO, agreed, telling guests that “You being here reflects a shared belief that individuals with autism deserve a voice, to know they are not forgotten.”

Supporters like those gathered that night, Kelly added, have enabled Firefly to reach “A moment where we can go farther than we ever thought before.”

Highlights of the evening included presentation of the Max Appel Luminescence Award to John Griffith and the Autism Advocacy Award to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee.

Griffith, the founder of Alpine Waste & Recycling, has been involved with Firefly since 2007, when his son, Jack, enrolled there. He is a past chair of Firefly’s board of directors and continues to serve on the board finance committee.

“Firefly offers a lifeline,” Griffith said, and “Today, Jack is a happy, regulated young man, thanks to Firefly.”

The Colorado Joint Budget Committee, chaired by state Rep. Emily Sirota, was recognized for providing the analysis that helped inform legislative leaders who stood together to protect essential support for autism services statewide.

As was noted in the souvenir program, “Today, autism touches more lives than ever before. One in 36 individuals in the United States are diagnosed (as being) on the spectrum. This growing number underscores the importance of building a world where neurodiversity is embraced and every individual has the opportunity to shine.”

John Tobey Events set the fundraiser’s mood with lighting and special effects that included tables that alternated between round, square and rectangular and were set with floral centerpieces by Rly Rly Studio in warm shades of orange, coral and gold.

Prior to sitting down to a beef tenderloin dinner catered by Epicurean, guests could socialize over cocktails, graze at the chef-curated hors d’oeuvre stations set up on the ballroom perimeter and enjoy music by members of the Colorado Youth Symphony and the Vocal Coalition Youth Choir.

Net proceeds were still being tallied at press time, but all indications point toward an amount that is significant.

The lone live auction item, a deluxe Los Cabos stay for 10, donated by Cuvee, the gala’s presenting sponsor, sold twice, for $28,000 each. And the paddle-raise exceeded its $177,000 goal, thanks in large part to a $100,000 match offered by a Firefly supporter who chose to remain anonymous. Silent auction proceeds, along with ticket sales and sponsorships, will add to the grand total.

About the organization: Firefly Autism is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive, lifelong support for individuals on the autism spectrum. Each Firefly “learner” receives one-on-one support from Firefly’s highly qualified staff, working through individualized educational plans and instructional goals to maximize learning potential and success.

Website: fireflyautism.org

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