Brass Ring 2026: Fashions, fun and a six-figure boost for diabetes research, care | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

Margot Gilbert Frank, left, Edie Marks, Jacque Beaver and Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons. (Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Kiha Sutta, left, with CC Frick; Jay Mills, whose Jay’s Valet is a longtime supporter, and auction donor, to Children’s Diabetes Foundation events; Victoria Toth, Michelle Crookham and Sheila Laurienti. (Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Sidney Smith, left, and Cheryl Lebsock. Sidney has been working with Cheryl’s daughter, who has Type 1 diabetes, and they finally got to meet in person. (Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Jan Rosen, left, with Ginny Blakely and Michelle Taylor. (Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) Kristen Bice, left; Tracy van Orman, president of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, and Ginger Thoutt.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) Emcee Michael Spencer, a news anchor at CBS Colorado; Dana Davis, and the T1D advocates who walked the fashion runway.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) Presenting sponsor Eva Schoonmaker, left, with Dana Davis, executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, and their friend, Lisa Baxter.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) The young Type 1 diabetes advocates, also known as Slover’s Heroes, named in remembrance of the late Dr. Robert Slover, a pediatric endocrinologist who worked at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes until his passing in 2022.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) Children’s Diabetes Foundation executive director Dana Davis, left, and Lisa Corley, recipient of the 2026 T1D Changemaker award.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics) Charlie McNeil, honoree Lisa Corley, Judy McNeil. The McNeils were Angel Sponsors of the 2026 Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show.

(Pamela Cress, special to Colorado Politics)

CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION

Denver

News: Lisa Corley, who has supported the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and its work on behalf of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes for 25 years, received the T1D Changemaker Award on April 7 when the foundation hosted its 48th Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show.

The 515 guests who gathered at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel raised $381,000 for the research, education and patient care taking place daily at the Barbara Davis Center.

Corley, whose service to the CDF includes the monumental task of helping The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation transition its programming, fundraising and member engagement to a hybrid environment, is a member of the CDF board. She’s also a past chair of the Brass Ring Luncheon and a former co-chair of the Carousel Ball’s silent auction committee.

“I’m so incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Corley said, “and I’m especially proud to follow in the footsteps of last year’s recipient, Judy McNeil. The 25 years that I’ve been involved with this organization have gone by in the blink of an eye.”

Corley also gave a shout-out to Dana Davis, the foundation’s executive director and daughter of Barbara and the late Marvin Davis, who established the foundation following her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes at age 7. “You inspire every one of us in this room,” Corley said. “You and your parents have done so much to be sure no child faces this alone.”

CBS Colorado news anchor Michael Spencer, who was putting in his fourth year as the luncheon’s host, seemingly spoke for all when he described the fundraiser as a “Truly special and unique event.”

A highlight of the occasion is the fashion show, which this year featured Zang Toi’s Fall 2026 collection. The Malaysian-born, New York-based designer’s styles have been lauded by Vogue’s Anna Wintour and worn by such celebrities as Elizabeth Taylor, Eartha Kitt, Eva Longoria, the late Ivana Trump, Melinda Gates and Saudi Princess Haifa Bandar Al Saud.

His appearance in Denver was facilitated by longtime CDF supporter Jann Rowe. Charlie Price, who has been lead hair stylist for designers Jason Wu,E Jeremy Scott and Cynthia Rowley during New York Fashion Week, produced the fashion show; Gina Comminello and her team from The Look Salon and Med Spa did the models’ hair and makeup.

Rowe also served on the luncheon’s auction committee with Guild president Tracy van Orman; the 2012-2013 president, Gina Abou-Jaoude; 2022 president Lori Finch; Marissa Chery; Analisa Cleland; Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons; Betsey Fuller; Hayley Hardwick; Courtney Manwell; Amanda Miller; Amie Morozs and Angel Sponsor Judy McNeil, who once again led the effort to create 77 themed baskets containing goodies worth $200 or more for the silent auction.

Among the guests: Presenting Sponsor Eva Schoonmaker; emeritus board member Arlene Hirschfeld and husband, Barry; former Guild presidents Gail Johnson, Linda Broughton, Shelley Lucas, Katie Grassby and Cheryl Lebsock; Dr. Adrienne Stewart; Realtor Edie Marks; and 14 medical professionals from the Barbara Davis Center: Drs. Sarit Polsky, Janet Snell-Bergeon and Paul Wadwa; diabetes educator Liz Beck, administrative assistant Athena Garcia, healthcare technician Heidi Eikenhorst; senior clinical professional Matthew Klein; clinic operations coordinator Olivia Llamas, Robby Rigby, director of finance and administration; senior database manager Daniel Felipe-Morales; registered nurse Julie Slade; nurse instructor Sidney Smith, pediatric nurse practitioner Jessica Stoughton, and research services principal coordinator Lindsey Towers.

They served as escorts for Slover’s Heroes, the youngsters with Type 1 diabetes who are, or were, patients of the late Dr. Robert Slover, a beloved pediatric endocrinologist who had worked at the Barbara Davis Center until his passing in 2022.

About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. It was established by Barbara and Marvin Davis in 1977 to support the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, which is now located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. There, thousands of patients of all ages from all over the world receive what is regarded as the finest diabetes care available, and researchers continue the quest for a cure.

Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org