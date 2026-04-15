Alison Butler and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, her son, Davis, and Alma Carrillo.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Krista and Jake McDonald, left, with committee member Nikki Castillo and Michael Castillo.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Matt Murphy, left, and committee member Chris Clark.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) From left: Jerry Combs, Ramzi Ghazaleh and Elena Combs.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Cha and Rita Lawrence.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Shelly and Jason Nirvelli.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) From left: Deb Fantini, Lyn Schaffer and gala committee member Laura Daily.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Sarah and Greg White

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Gala co-chair Sandy Hartgens and hubby Christian Hartgens

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Gala chairs Sandy Hartgens and David Martinelli are also members of the Arvada Center board.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Tiffany Wachtler, left, and board member Denise Delgado

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Former Arvada Mayor and current Arvada Center board chair Ken Fellman with the city’s current mayor, Lauren Simpson.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Philip Sneed with Noelle DeLage, who on July 1 will succeed him as president and chief executive officer.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Chris Ross and Ed Cannon.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Clare Henkel and Philip Sneed, the Arvada Center’s retiring president and chief executive officer

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Daniel and Zoe Nelson.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) John and Allison Scheck.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Event co-chair David Martinelli, left, with Tony Martinelli.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) John and Connie Riley, left, with Nancy and Tim Semple.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics) Annette Micho, left, with Jan Fellman, Kent Micho and board chair Ken Fellman.

(Photos by Pamela Cress, Special to Colorado Politics)

ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS AND HUMANITIES

Arvada

News: Between the sequined mini dresses, platform shoes, go-go boots, paisley prints and bell-bottom pants, the 350 guests at the Arvada Center’s 1970s-themed Arts for All Gala clearly were “right on” in selecting what to wear for a “groovy” night of disco-infused fundraising.

“Some of you look like you just walked out of Studio 54,” remarked board member David Martinelli, who chaired the gala with Sandy Hartgens.

Hartgens, also a member of the board of directors, was putting in her third term as gala co-chair. Her connection to the Arvada Center began in 2015, shortly after she and husband Christopher moved to Colorado from Connecticut and New York City. She started out as a volunteer and joined the board six years later.

They both were looking “solid” in disco-inspired outfits; he in a silver sequin shirt, black sequin slacks and Afro-style wig and she in a silver and black tunic top, colored sunglasses and Afro-style wig.

The ‘70s theme was inspired by the Arvada Center’s 50th anniversary. The nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts available to all opened its doors on July 4, 1976, and will officially mark its golden year on July 4, 2026.

A note in the gala’s souvenir program pointed out that “Through accessibility initiatives across theater, education and community programs, we are working to reduce financial, physical and sensory barriers and create a place where all people feel welcome and included.”

The “bread” raised that night, including $117,000 from the paddle-raise and $42,600 from the live auction, “Helps make possible discounted admission for SNAP recipients, scholarships for classes, access for Title 1 schools, community outreach programs, sensory-friendly performances, ASL and shadow-interpreted theater, audio description services and expanded partnerships for youths with special needs.”

The evening’s program also included a toast to president and chief executive officer Philip C. Sneed, who will retire on June 30, and the introduction of the Philip C. Sneed Fund for Emerging Artists. Its goal is to raise $50,000 annually to help the Arvada Center hire the best and brightest local talent and support the next generation of artists as they grow their careers.

Sneed’s involvement with the Arvada Center began as an actor in 1976. A Denver Post review, Sneed recalled, described his effort as “A disturbing element” to the production.

He became its leader in 2013. “I am proud that we built an organization that makes people feel seen and heard, a place where people feel connected,” he said.

His successor, Noelle DeLage, begins her tenure on July 1. Prior to accepting this position, DeLage spent seven years as chief development officer for the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

Those “stoked” to be supporting a good cause included U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen; Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera; Arvada Mayor Lauren Simpson and former Mayor Ken Fellman (he’s also chairman of the Arvada Center board of directors); board vice chair John Fraser and his wife, Sandy, who offered a $50,000 match to funds raised during the paddle-raise; Carol Ann Rothman, who canvassed neighborhoods in an effort to ensure passage of a bond measure to fund the building of the Arvada Center; Mary Jo Giddings, who has volunteered at the center since the day it opened; and Chris Ross, a senior vice president at U.S. Bank, one of the gala sponsors.

Other sponsors included Intermountain Health, Mile High on the Cheap, Footers Catering, Alpha Graphics, IMA, Xcel Energy and Republic Services.

About the organization: The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., has served the Denver metro area for 50 years, producing Broadway-style musicals and other theatrical productions. The center boasts three indoor performance spaces, an outdoor amphitheater, 10,000 square feet of art galleries, and a history museum.

Website: arvadacenter.org

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