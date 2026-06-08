NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Jena Griswold hits airwaves with 1st major ad buy in Colorado’s Democratic attorney general primary

By 06/08/2026 | updated 54 minutes ago
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, center, is pictured in a TV ad from her campaign for attorney general, released on Monday, June 8, 2026. (via YouTube)

Democratic attorney general candidate Jena Griswold plays the greatest hits from her two terms as Colorado secretary of state in her campaign’s first TV ad, which began airing Monday, the same day county clerks began sending out primary ballots.

Set to run in the Denver and Colorado Springs broadcast markets and statewide on cable, the 30-second ad features clips of Griswold denouncing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the state’s vote-by-mail system and a news report about Tina Peters being removed from her position overseeing elections in Mesa County.

“She defended democracy as secretary of state,” says the ad’s narrator, interspersed with footage of Griswold appearing at press conferences and on cable news shows. “Held MAGA accountable for compromising voting equipment, and faced death threats for taking on Trump. Jena Griswold will be an attorney general who protects our freedoms — and never backs down.”

Griswold broadens the focus as the ad nears its conclusion, interjecting that “abortion access, women’s rights” are among the freedoms she hopes to protect if elected.

The two-term secretary of state is facing three other Democrats in the June 30 primary for the office held by term-limited Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor. Two Republicans — 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and Colorado Springs-based lawyer David Willson — are seeking the GOP nomination.

“I’ve stood up to Trump and never backed down, even in the face of threats,” Griswold said in a statement. “As attorney general, I will continue standing up to Trump and MAGA extremists to protect our democracy and fundamental rights.”

Griswold’s campaign said the spot is part of an ad buy of over $900,000 set to run through the primary. Her Democratic rivals have so far concentrated their TV ad spending on cable news channels and digital platforms.

Internal polling released last month by Griswold’s campaign positions her as the race’s clear frontrunner, with 46% of likely primary voters supporting her. Further back are Seligman and Dougherty, each with 7%, and Doshi with 5%. Another 35% of voters said they were undecided. The poll, conducted by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group, had a 3.5% margin of error.

Through June 1, Griswold reported raising $1.9 million and had a hair over $300,000 on hand. That’s close to twice as much raised as each of her primary opponents, with Doshi reporting just over $1 million raised and $430,000 in the bank, followed by Seligman’s $900,000 in contributions and $120,000 on hand, and Dougherty’s nearly $900,000 in receipts with $320,000 left to spend.

There’s a steep drop-off on the Republican side of the race. Allen reported raising $190,000 through the most recent reporting period and had just under $50,000 in the bank, while Willson raised just over $6,000 and had a little less than that on hand.

On Monday, county clerks started mailing primary ballots to Colorado voters. They must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 30. Democrats and Republicans receive their party’s ballot, while unaffiliated voters receive both major parties’ ballots and can vote for and return one of them.

Avatar photo
Ernest Luning

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Primary ballots hit mailboxes in high-stakes election year in Colorado

County clerks began mailing primary ballots to voters on Monday, as Colorado wades deeper into a crowded election year. Voters will face a long list of choices in both the June 30 primary and the November general election. Every major state‑level office — the governor’s seat, notably — is on the ballot, while Colorado’s 8th […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

CIGNA to pull out of individual health market, affecting thousands in Colorado

Another firm is withdrawing from the individual health insurance market, including for Colorado, effective Jan. 1, 2027. The move by Cigna Healthcare is part of the company’s overall plan to withdraw entirely from the Affordable Care Act market. It will impact individual health plans for 369,000 members in 11 states, according to a company announcement […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests