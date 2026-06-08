Jena Griswold hits airwaves with 1st major ad buy in Colorado’s Democratic attorney general primary

Democratic attorney general candidate Jena Griswold plays the greatest hits from her two terms as Colorado secretary of state in her campaign’s first TV ad, which began airing Monday, the same day county clerks began sending out primary ballots.

Set to run in the Denver and Colorado Springs broadcast markets and statewide on cable, the 30-second ad features clips of Griswold denouncing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the state’s vote-by-mail system and a news report about Tina Peters being removed from her position overseeing elections in Mesa County.

“She defended democracy as secretary of state,” says the ad’s narrator, interspersed with footage of Griswold appearing at press conferences and on cable news shows. “Held MAGA accountable for compromising voting equipment, and faced death threats for taking on Trump. Jena Griswold will be an attorney general who protects our freedoms — and never backs down.”

Griswold broadens the focus as the ad nears its conclusion, interjecting that “abortion access, women’s rights” are among the freedoms she hopes to protect if elected.

The two-term secretary of state is facing three other Democrats in the June 30 primary for the office held by term-limited Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor. Two Republicans — 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and Colorado Springs-based lawyer David Willson — are seeking the GOP nomination.

“I’ve stood up to Trump and never backed down, even in the face of threats,” Griswold said in a statement. “As attorney general, I will continue standing up to Trump and MAGA extremists to protect our democracy and fundamental rights.”

Griswold’s campaign said the spot is part of an ad buy of over $900,000 set to run through the primary. Her Democratic rivals have so far concentrated on cable news channels and digital platforms.

Internal polling released last month by Griswold’s campaign positions her as the race’s clear frontrunner, with 46% of likely primary voters supporting her. Further back are Seligman and Dougherty, each with 7%, and Doshi with 5%. Another 35% of voters said they were undecided. The poll, conducted by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group, had a 3.5% margin of error.

Through June 1, Griswold reported raising $1.9 million and had a hair over $300,000 on hand. That’s close to twice as much raised as each of her primary opponents, with Doshi reporting just over $1 million raised and $430,000 in the bank, followed by Seligman’s $900,000 in contributions and $120,000 on hand, and Dougherty’s nearly $900,000 in receipts with $320,000 left to spend.

There’s a steep drop-off on the Republican side of the race. Allen reported raising $190,000 through the most recent reporting period and had just under $50,000 in the bank, while Willson raised just over $6,000 and had a little less than that on hand.

On Monday, county clerks started mailing primary ballots to Colorado voters. They must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 30. Democrats and Republicans receive their party’s ballot, while unaffiliated voters receive both major parties’ ballots and can vote for and return one of them.