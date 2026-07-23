Aurora’s largest single water user on track to exceed allocation amid drought restrictions

Aurora’s largest single water user, Niagara Bottling, met with city officials last week to address water allocations amid drought restrictions.

The company has not used more than its allotted amount yet this year but is trending in that direction, according to Aurora Water spokesperson Shonnie Cline.

“They’ve been operating per normal,” Cline said. “If they continue using water like they do in a normal year, they’re eventually going to hit that cap.”

Niagara is allotted about 179 million gallons of water per year from Aurora Water, Cline said. The last two years, the company has used about 200 million gallons each year.

The challenge for Niagara, Cline said, is that the company sets its production schedule in the fall of the previous year. Changing that schedule is difficult.

Still, company officials are working with the city to figure out how to maintain production while following restrictions.

They have yet to reach an agreement.

In an executive session closed to the public Friday, city officials and Niagara leadership discussed this challenge but Cline was not able to share further information.

A Niagara spokesperson told The Denver Gazette the company shares the city’s goal of conserving water.

“We understand that every responsible member of the community has a role to play when water supplies are under pressure and Niagara is willing to do its part to reduce water consumption during drought conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The company is taking measures to reduce water use, including installing a recovery system that is expected to save up to 10 million gallons of water this year and about 20 million gallons each year annually starting next year.

Niagara is also working on turf replacement and other water conservation efforts, the spokesperson said.

Every three weeks, Aurora Water sees a percentage drop in its reservoir levels. Currently, reservoirs sit at about 51% full. Typically this time of year, that percentage would be in the 80s, she said.

Overall, residential water users, businesses and HOAs have been good about following outdoor watering restrictions and the city is achieving its goal of a 20% reduction in outdoor water use.

Between outdoor and indoor water use, Aurora Water has seen a total 8% reduction.

Several larger water users, however, are on the verge of having their water shut off due to intentionally ignoring restrictions, Cline said.

Aurora Water’s data shows that it could recommend a Stage 2 drought declaration to the council, but officials have not yet and don’t necessarily plan to.