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Douglas County bear reports up 155% from 2025

By 07/23/2026 | updated 21 hours ago
A file image of a black bear crossing a road. (EmilyNorton/iStock).

Colorado’s drought has pushed bears closer to urban areas in search of resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports.

Douglas County’s fourth bear fatality of the month occurred Wednesday after a car hit a bear in Lone Tree.

After impact, the adult male bear retreated to a nearby tree line and was then taken into the care of CPW officers.

The organization later reported that the bear died due to internal injuries.

The county has seen 191 bear reports since January, according to CPW Northeast Region Public Information Officer Kara Van Hoose.

This is a significant increase from the 75 reports made within the same time frame in 2025.

“We are attributing this large increase to drought depleting the natural food sources for bears,” Van Hoose told The Denver Gazette in an email.

Though there have been no attacks on humans, chances of property destruction and roadkill accidents have increased.

To decrease chances of encountering bears, residents should be mindful to lock up trash cans and other food resources.

“Bears have incredible senses of smell,” Van Hoose said. “They will remember a location where they found food and return again and again to feed. If we can prevent bears from getting trash the first time, we can prevent those future conflicts.”

Residents should be alert and watchful for bears while driving, honking their horns at any who wander near the road.

For more information, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s bear resource page.

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Bethany Johnson

Reporter

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