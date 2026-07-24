Inspiration for film ‘Safety’ is tourney’s special guest | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA COLORADO

Denver

News: Ray McElrathbey, a former Clemson University football player whose story of fighting to keep his brother out of foster care inspired the Disney+ movie “Safety,” will be the special guest when Volunteers of America Colorado hosts its 23rd Legends Golf Tournament.

The Sept. 9 event will be held at Sanctuary, 7549 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. Sanctuary is a highly rated private course established by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger and is reserved for charity tournaments and invited guests.

McElrathbey was a freshman at Clemson when his 11-year-old brother, Fahmarr, was in danger of being placed in foster care. Wishing to avoid that, McElrathbey took it upon himself to take his sibling in, and with the help of coaches’ wives, teammates and others, enrolled Fahmarr in school and tended to his daily needs. He also gained the legal guardianship of his brother.

Today, McElrathbey is a motivational speaker and fitness trainer. In addition, he is the founder of the Ray Ray Safety Net Foundation, which helps young people overcome obstacles and live rather than just survive.

The Legends Golf Tournament begins with registration at 9 a.m., followed by brunch at 9:30. McElrathbey will address golfers at 10 a.m.

Team photos will be taken after McElrathbey’s remarks, and the play begins with an 11:30 shotgun start. Festivities conclude with a buffet supper and awards.

The cost to participate in the Legends Golf Tournament is $3,000 per twosome and $6,000 per foursome. Non-golfers can become hole sponsors for a $1,500 donation. Sign up by visiting www.voacolorado.org

Registration deadline is Sept. 4.

About the organization: The faith-based, nonprofit Volunteers of America Colorado helps individuals and families overcome homelessness, food insecurity, poverty and other life challenges. Its programs support veterans, seniors, families and others as they work toward stability and greater independence.

Website: voacolorado.org

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