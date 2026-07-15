Run for the Ring has a participation level for everyone | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION

Aurora

News: The 12th annual Run for the Ring takes place on Aug. 1 and it has several participation levels.

You can either walk or run a 5K course that begins and ends at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus, 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora. Kids can sign up for a shorter Fun Run. Those who aren’t early risers or are unable to be present on race day can register for virtual participation.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the professionally timed 5K, open to runners of all levels and ages, starting at 8 a.m. Walkers and strollers also can participate in the 5K.

Also opening at 8 is the Kids Zone, where youngsters accompanied by an adult can play in bounce houses, mazes and other activities.

The Kids Fun Run is open to youngsters between the ages of 2 and 10 and involves having them zoom around the Kids Zone while parents and loved ones cheer, high-five and spray them with squirt guns.

The virtual option allows those wishing to support the cause to run through their neighborhood, a local park or favorite trail at any time during the week leading up to race day. Then tag the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on a social media post with the hashtag #RunForTheRing2026 to show your support.

Festivities conclude with the traditional foam party.

5K Run/Walk and Fun Run participants will be treated to breakfast bites, a timing chip (5K only), a race bib and a Run for the Ring souvenir T-shirt.

Summit Construction & Consulting is the Presenting Sponsor; Silver Sponsors are Abbott, Pepper’s Senior Dog Sanctuary and Sanofi.

To register, visit https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/events/run-for-the-ring-5K

About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora. It was founded in 1977 by Barbara and Marvin Davis after their daughter, Dana, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The money raised by the foundation goes to diabetes research, patient support and building public awareness.

Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org

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