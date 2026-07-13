Tickets are selling fast for the annual Food, Faith & Love Gala | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

AURORA INTERFAITH COMMUNITY SERVICES

Aurora

News: A capacity crowd is once again anticipated for Aurora Interfaith Community Services’ annual Food, Faith & Love Gala. The Aug. 5 dinner and auction will be held at the Franciscan Event Center, 6553 Revere Parkway, Centennial.

Organizers are preparing to welcome community leaders, supporters, partners and friends for an evening that includes dinner, entertainment, silent and live auctions and stories that highlight the life-changing work made possible through community generosity.

Tickets are $95 and may be purchased by visiting www.aurorainterfaith.org

Festivities begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour where guests can stroll through the Franciscan Event Center gardens while enjoying live music, appetizers and specialty drinks. Dinner and the program follow.

In 2025 alone, Aurora Interfaith provided, among other things, 452,817 meals to the hungry and served 12 Aurora Public Schools with nutritious food and other essential support.

Sponsors for Food, Faith & Love include Arapahoe County, Gary L. Peters, First Plymouth Congregational Church, That Personal Touch Catering, Franciscan Event Center, PNC Bank and Legends of Aurora Sports Grill.

About the organization: Aurora Interfaith Community Services is a nonprofit based in Aurora that provides emergency and supportive services to individuals and families in crisis. Assistance is provided at no charge and includes a food bank, utility bill assistance, school supplies, baby items, pet food and community resource navigation. It was founded in 1968 and is governed by executive director Christina Stimson and a board of directors headed by Desiree Banka-Rothenberger, a real estate broker with Sunny Homes and Associates.

Website: aurorainterfaith.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.