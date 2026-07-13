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Colorado extends filing deadlines for taxpayers affected by wildfires

By 07/13/2026 | updated 53 minutes ago
An engine drives past a burning bush at a wildfire along Colorado 115 in Fremont County near Penrose on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (The Gazette, Michael G. Seamans)

The Colorado Department of Revenue is offering an extension on tax filing deadlines to taxpayers affected by the wildfires raging throughout the state.

The agency said all residents and businesses in Dolores, Montezuma, Lake, Mesa, Pueblo, Custer, Ouray, Las Animas, Baca, Routt, San Miguel and Huerfano counties are eligible for a tax filing extension. The list will expand based on any new emergency declarations from Gov. Jared Polis.

“No Coloradan should have to choose between rebuilding a life and meeting a tax deadline,” said Polis. “By extending these deadlines for people and small businesses, we’re helping Coloradans impacted by wildfires get the time and space needed to recover, without the added pressure of late fees.”

Taxpayers in affected counties will have until Dec. 31 to file income and sales tax filings, which are usually due in October and between July and October, respectively.

“The Department of Revenue stands ready to help Coloradans affected by these wildfires,” said Taxation Division Senior Director Brendon Reese. “We hope that by waiving late filing penalties that impacted Coloradans can focus on rebuilding and recovering from these devastating fires. Please reach out to us so that we can help.”

Taxpayers can contact the revenue agency to request penalty waivers for other taxes and fees due in October. The extension only applies to state taxes, not federal or municipal taxes collected by home-rule cities.

For more information, click here.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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