Broomfield passes temporary ban on new data center construction

Those looking to build a data center in Broomfield will need to look elsewhere for the next 18 months.

The City and County of Broomfield on Tuesday established a moratorium barring new data center construction that is set to last until December 2027, or until City Council passes regulations for new developments.

Officials said the temporary pause, which will only affect new construction and not existing centers, will allow the city time for a “comprehensive” review to develop and propose regulations regarding any new developments.

The temporary ban comes as many data centers have come under fire across the country for their energy usage, water consumption and impact on local communities.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting said that Broomfield’s municipal code “currently lacks specific regulations, standards or definitions to address the unique characteristics and impacts of data center facilities.” It notes communities around the state have expressed concerns over the infrastructure impacts that come with data centers, which include demands on electrical power, water supply, telecommunications networks and transportation systems, as well as “potential effects on surrounding land uses, natural resources, public services and community character.”

The moratorium passed with a unanimous vote by City Council.

The moratorium specifically bars land-use applications from being granted to new data center developments or expansions of current centers that use at least 10 megawatts of power, and will not apply retroactively to data centers already active in Broomfield.

City officials said Broomfield currently has four data processing companies and one larger data-center facility that has up to a 20-megawatt capacity.

Denver, Boulder County and Jefferson County have current moratoriums on data center construction.

Jefferson County’s was passed in May and is set to last until March 2027, while Boulder’s was passed last month and will last 10 months. Denver in May paused data center construction for one year.

Many other communities along the Front Range have also implemented similar restrictions.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, two Broomfield residents spoke in favor of the moratorium. Both pointed to the energy consumption of data centers as well as the water impact in a state currently facing severe drought.

Councilmember Katie Peterson said during the meeting that Broomfield will look at the impacts of data centers on local power and water resources, as well as concerns about air and noise pollution from residents who live near existing centers.

A spokesperson for Broomfield said a study session will be scheduled in the future with City Council to propose potential regulations. A timeline for establishing the guidelines has not been determined.