What is an aortic dissection? The medical emergency revealed as Lindsey Graham’s cause of death

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s cause of death Saturday evening was an aortic dissection, according to a Washington, D.C., medical examiner, following the South Carolina Republican’s office saying he died following a “brief and sudden illness.”

Prior to his death, Graham was diagnosed with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which was the main factor that led to the aortic dissection, the medical emergency that caused first responders to respond to the longtime senator’s home.

Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease is a long-term heart condition brought on by the slow buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries leading to the heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

The exact cause of the disease is unknown, as it can develop as early as childhood and gets worse over time. Risk factors include aging, family history of early heart disease or stroke, and changes in genes that make arteriosclerosis more likely.

Graham, 71, had a family history of heart disease as his father, Florence James Graham, died of a heart attack at the age of 68. In general, children of parents with premature cardiovascular disease have between a 60% and 75% chance of developing heart problems later in life.

The medical emergency that led to Graham’s hospital visit and subsequent death was an aortic dissection, which occurs when the inner layer of the aorta is torn, and blood rushes through that tear.

The aortic tear causes the inner and middle layers of the artery to split and allow blood to flow outside the artery, which can have deadly consequences.

According to Mayo Clinic, aortic dissection is not common and usually occurs in men in their 60s and 70s. The emergency can often look like other health conditions, which is likely what happened in Graham’s case, as Axios reported he was feeling unwell after speaking with President Donald Trump Saturday evening, but delayed seeking medical attention.

When an individual experiences an aortic dissection, they often suffer from sudden and severe chest pain that feels like something is ripping or tearing. Additionally, it can lead to loss of consciousness, shortness of breath, and other stroke-like symptoms. The top complications with an aortic dissection are severe internal bleeding, which can cause death.

Aortic dissection carries extremely high mortality rates — when patients don’t seek treatment within 48 hours, the mortality rate approaches 50%, according to the National Library of Medicine. The mortality rate increases by 1%-2% per hour after symptoms begin.