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Wildfire sparks on pass near Steamboat Springs, evacuations ordered

By and 07/12/2026 | updated 21 hours ago
Smoke billowing from Rabbit Ears Pass in Routt County. (Photo courtesy of Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue)

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near two wildfires burning in Routt County.

The orders were issued Sunday afternoon for the Green Ridge fire, burning south of Steamboat Springs near the Stagecoach Reservoir. That fire is estimated at about 8 acres.

Pre-evacuation orders were also issued for some areas near the fire. An evacuation center is available at Soroco High School, located at 305 Grant Avenue in Oak Creek. The center is for information only and is not currently equipped as an overnight shelter, officials said.

Additionally, another fire dubbed the Fishhook fire is burning near Rabbit Ears Pass, about 4 miles southeast of Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs. While that fire is estimated at about 20 acres, no evacuations have been ordered yet for that fire.

Firefighters are on scene at both fires, which add to the large number of wildfires burning across Colorado.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue posted saying that they are aware of the smoke on Rabbit Ears Pass. Since the incident is in national forest, the U.S. Forest Service will respond and oversee the incident.

Updates for the fire can be found on the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.

See all wildfires burning throughout Colorado on The Denver Gazette’s wildfire hub.

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Piper Russell

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