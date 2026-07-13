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Pilot killed in plane crash while supporting Gold Mountain firefighting: Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office

By 07/13/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
A pilot was killed while supporting Gold Mountain firefighting operations on Sunday. (Courtesy of National Interagency Fire Center)

A pilot supporting firefighting efforts with the Gold Mountain fire died in a plane crash on Sunday, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:17 p.m. Sunday, regional dispatch received a call about an aircraft down in the Silver Jack Reservoir, located in southwest Gunnison County. Sheriff Adam Murdie confirmed that the aircraft had been engaged in Gold Mountain firefighting operations.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the pilot’s body and confirmed that there was only one person on board.

The pilot’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Gold Mountain fire, burning near Ouray since June 27, had scorched 35,601 acres as of Sunday, with 5% containment.

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O'Dell Isaac

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