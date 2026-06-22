Polis administration awards $30 million for local climate policy projects

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Energy Office announced $30 million in grants Thursday to 18 local and tribal governments for projects to reduce emissions, improve air quality and promote energy efficiency.

This second and final round of the federally funded Local IMPACT Accelerator Grant program brings the total spending to $51.7 million. The first round had awarded $21.6 million to 17 projects earlier this year.

“Local and tribal governments are important partners in protecting our clean air and reducing emissions,” Polis said. “These funds will support local efforts to make our communities more sustainable and affordable by embracing lower-cost clean energy solutions.”

The grants support policy adoption and implementation in buildings, land use, transportation and waste. Officials at the Colorado Energy Office said it prioritized projects with strong stakeholder support, long-term impacts and benefits to low-income communities.

“Local and tribal governments play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas pollution, improving air quality and increasing affordability in their communities,” said Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office. “Adopting and implementing policies at a local level allows communities to do their part to help achieve our climate goals using tailored strategies that work for them.”

Three projects target building emissions. The City of Aspen leads a cohort of 10 jurisdictions in adopting advanced building energy codes for all-electric new construction. The effort includes workforce training and incentives for affordable housing, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, seven projects address land use, including updates to support clean energy development and accessory dwelling units. Alamosa County, for example, plans to revise land use rules for solar and geothermal projects and study opportunities for farmers to add renewable production to their operations.

Seven projects include transportation elements, such as electric vehicle adoption and multimodal options. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe will conduct a transit assessment, pursue fleet electrification and improve regional coordination.

Five projects focus on waste diversion. The City of Lakewood and Town of Silverton, for example, will develop a pay-as-you-throw policy to reduce waste volumes.

The full list of Round 1 and Round 2 awardees and project descriptions is available in the official summary of awards: https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/local-impact-accelerator.