New Colorado laws going into effect cover AI disclosures, medical marijuana access and gambling limits

More than 100 new Colorado laws take effect Aug. 12, bringing changes to chatbot safety rules, psychedelic research, campus wellness checks and sports betting restrictions.

Here is a look at some of those laws set to take effect.

The law: House Bill 1263

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. Sean Camacho, D-Denver, and Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Sens. John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, House Bill 1263 requires chatbot services to inform users that they are communicating with artificial intelligence, prohibits operators from providing minors with points or rewards that encourage engagement with the service and requires operators to enact “reasonable measures” to prevent chatbots from producing sexually explicit material or statements that “simulate emotional dependence.”

The bill also requires chatbot operators to implement a protocol for user prompts that include mentions of suicidal ideation or self-harm and prohibits operators from stating or implying that any information provided by a chatbot is endorsed by or equivalent to services provided by a licensed professional.

Read more here.

The law: House Bill 1325

What it does: Sponsored by House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, R-Colorado Springs, Rep. Lisa Feret, D-Arvada and Sens. Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, House Bill 1325 allocates $150,000 to create a research pilot program to study the safety and effectiveness of ibogaine, a psychoactive compound that claims to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, opioid addiction and other mental health conditions.

Read more here.

The law: Senate Bill 007

What it does: Passed in California as “Ryan’s Law,” Senate Bill 007 allows health facilities to allow terminally ill patients to use medical marijuana in their facilities if they are registered in the state’s medical marijuana program. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton and Reps. Sheila Lieder, D-Littleton and Lisa Feret, D-Arvada.

The law: Senate Bill 120

What it does: Introduced following the death of a University of Colorado student last year, Senate Bill 120 requires colleges and universities to conduct wellness checks on students reported missing within six hours of the report. If the student is not located within that time frame, the university must contact law enforcement.

The legislation was spurred by the case of Megan Trussell, a CU Boulder student who was reported missing from her dorm room in February of 2025. It wasn’t until two days later, and five days after Trussell had last been seen, that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert. Trussell’s body was discovered by park rangers, and her death was ruled a suicide.

Senate Bill 120 was sponsored by Sens. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland and Katie Wallace, D-Longmont and Reps. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park and Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins.

Read more here.

Megan Trussell. (Courtesy photo from Megan Trussell’s GoFundMe page)

The law: Senate Bill 131

What it does: Sponsored by Sens. Matt Ball, D‑Denver, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, along with Reps. Steven Woodrow, D‑Denver, and Dan Woog, R‑Frederick, Senate Bill 131 restricts the use of credit cards for sports betting, limits customers to five deposits per day, prohibits sports betting companies from sending certain push notifications or texts to account holders in Colorado and sets guardrails on the language that can and cannot be included in certain sports betting advertisements.

Read more here.