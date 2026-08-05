Colorado to implement new laws on jail standards, safe haven rules, and agricultural labeling

In mid-August every year, a slew of recently passed laws in Colorado go into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

This year, all bills without a specified effective date or safety clause — a provision stating the legislation must become effective immediately to protect the public peace, health, or safety of Coloradans — will become effective on Aug. 12.

A full list is in the General Assembly’s bill digest, but here are a few new laws going into effect next week.

The law: House Bill 1002

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, and Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, and Sens. Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, House Bill 1002 requires insurance carriers to contact mental health providers if they have not submitted a claim for at least a year to confirm they are still in-network and accepting new patients.

The bill also requires insurance carriers to admit prelicensed mental health providers into their network and reimburse them for services rendered under the supervision of a licensed provider and requires clinical social workers to complete 3,000 hours of practice before licensure.

The law: House Bill 1008

What it does: House Bill 1008, known as the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act, requires the Division of Parks and Wildlife to expand its capacity for outdoor recreation coordination, planning, and management and take a leading role in state-level coordination, planning, and implementation of Colorado’s outdoors strategy.

The bill also requires CPW to create “integrated regional outdoor recreation and conservation” planning reports and update them annually to “inform division awareness and operational decision-making.”

Additionally, House Bill 1008 provides $436,000 to the Department of Natural Resources for state park operations. It was sponsored by Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, and Sens. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, and Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.

The law: House Bill 1024

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. Rebecca Keltie, R-Colorado Springs, and Gretchen Rydin, D-Littleton, and Sens. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, and Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, House Bill 1024 raises the maximum age a child can be voluntarily relinquished to a fire station, hospital, or community clinic from 72 hours to 30 days old.

The law: House Bill 1031

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista, and Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Mark Catlin, D-Montrose, House Bill 1031 prohibits falsely advertising agricultural products as being grown in Colorado when they weren’t and using the Colorado Proud logo unless authorized by the Department of Agriculture.

Read more here.

The law: House Bill 1039

What it does: Sponsored by Aurora Democrats Reps. Michael Carter and Naquetta Ricks and Sens. Iman Jodeh and Mike Weissman, House Bill 1039 requires municipal jails to comply with certain data collection requirements, standards, and oversight. The bill also requires municipal jail keepers to release pregnant women charged with certain ordinance violations from custody if they are believed to be in labor and prohibits the use of restraints during labor for women who cannot be released due to health or safety concerns.

Additionally, the measure requires city council members to conduct at least once-yearly audits of their city jail and allows the Attorney General to do the same.

The law: House Bill 1040

What it does: Sponsored by Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, House Bill 1040 prohibits the sterilization of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities without their consent and prohibits the act altogether for those without decision-making capacity.

The law: House Bill 1110

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. House Bill 1110, sponsored by Sen. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Jamie Jackson, D-Aurora, and Sens. Sean Camacho, D-Denver, and Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, requires banks and other financial institutions to notify law enforcement if they suspect an elderly client is being financially exploited.

The bill also gives financial institutions the right to delay withdrawals from an account if they have reason to believe the account holder is subject to financial exploitation, provide an explanation for the delay, and conduct an internal review of the suspected financial exploitation.

The bill: House Bill 1127

What it does: Known as Magnus’s Law after Magnus White, a cyclist who was killed after being hit by a car in 2023, House Bill 1127 requires law enforcement officers responding to crashes resulting in serious injury or death to offer drivers a voluntary breathalyzer test.

The bill was sponsored by Reps. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, and Junie Joseph, D-Boulder, and Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco.

Read more here.

Magnus White

The law: House Bill 1195

What it does: Sponsored by Reps. Gretchen Rydin, D-Littleton, and Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Sens. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, House Bill 1195 prohibits therapists and social workers from using artificial intelligence to give recommendations or treatment plans to clients without clinician review.

The bill also requires therapists to obtain clients’ consent before using artificial intelligence to record or transcribe sessions, and it prohibits individuals from offering psychotherapy services unless they are regulated professionals.

Read more here.