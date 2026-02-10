Colorado lawmakers take aim at ‘imposter’ peaches, melons and chiles

Do you know where your Palisade peaches come from? What about your Rocky Ford melons and Pueblo chiles? You might think they were grown right here in Colorado, especially if they have the ‘Colorado Proud‘ logo — but that’s not always the case.

A bipartisan measure seeking to label the sale of “counterfeit produce” as a deceptive trade practice passed through the House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee unanimously on Monday, with sponsors characterizing it as both pro-consumer and pro-producer.

Under the bill, advertising an agricultural product as produced in Colorado if it was grown elsewhere or using the Colorado Proud logo without authorization from the Department of Agriculture would be classified as a deceptive trade practice, punishable by the Attorney General.

According to bill sponsors, Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista, it has become increasingly common for sellers to falsely advertise their products as grown in Colorado because they know many Coloradans will pay more for local produce.

“We go out of our way to support local farmers, but when someone takes advantage of who we are as Coloradans and charges more and sells us a counterfeit product, we’re very disappointed by that, and it certainly angers us,” said Soper.

Madeline Robertson of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union said the bill protects both farmers and consumers while maintaining the integrity of the Colorado Proud label.

“In our state, Colorado Proud has significant meaning for consumers and agricultural producers,” she said. “It is extremely important that consumers can trust the origin of the foods that they consume and protect our producers from economic harm. This legislation codifies that that designation is trustable (sic) and represents a critical step in maintaining the integrity of Colorado’s agricultural marketplace and supporting our local farming communities.”

Jessica Burford, president and CEO of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, said peach growers and vineyards in her community have expressed concerns about the increase in counterfeit products.

“These practices are not just misleading to consumers, they directly harm legitimate Colorado growers who rely on the integrity of our agriculture brands to earn a fair price for their product,” she said. “When counterfeit or misrepresented produce enters the marketplace, it erodes consumer trust, weakens brand value, and undermines the significant investment growers make in quality, land stewardship, and compliance with Colorado regulations.”

The bill will next be heard on the House Floor for second reading. It is sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.

