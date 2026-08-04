Former Parker police sergeant pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct, misconduct charge

Former Parker Police Department Sgt. Troy Brienzo pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer and first-degree official misconduct in Douglas County District Court.

Brienzo entered the guilty pleas before Judge Ryan Stuart, according to officials at the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s office.

The plea comes months after a grand jury indicted Brienzo on multiple charges stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a member of the Parker Police Department’s Explorer program while on duty.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, five of those charges were dropped: two of official misconduct, one of unlawful sexual contact and two felonies of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer. The charges he pleaded guilty to would carry a 2-to-6 year prison sentence for the Class 4 felony, and up to 365 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.

Brienzo, a former Rotary Officer of the Year recipient and nearly 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested in April after a grand jury returned a seven-count indictment. Prosecutors alleged he asked a young woman for sexual favors during a ride-along, groped her while she was restrained during a training pat-down exercise and forced her to touch his erect penis.

According to the indictment, the victim reported Brienzo’s actions to authorities. He was placed on administrative leave in January.

The indictment also alleged Brienzo previously had a sexual relationship with another member of the department’s Explorer program while serving as an adviser.

Before his arrest, Brienzo was considered a rising leader within the department. An Army veteran, he began his law enforcement career in the Parker Police Explorer program and later served as a patrol officer, detective and patrol sergeant.

Department records previously obtained by The Denver Gazette showed Brienzo received multiple commendations during his career, including a citizen award in 2016 for helping evacuate residents from a home after spotting a garage fire while off-duty.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 6 in Douglas County District Court.

Michael Braithwaite and Matt Kyle contributed to this report.