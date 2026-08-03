Appeals filed to send Project Taurus decision to the Colorado Springs City Council

At least one appeal has been filed over the proposed large-scale data center in Colorado Springs, sending the final decision to the Colorado Springs City Council.

The filing seeks to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision on July 23 to deny five previous appeals and allow the proposed Project Taurus data center to move forward. The California-based computer company Raeden plans to build the data center in a former computer chip manufacturing plant in an industrial park off Garden of the Gods Road.

City spokesperson Max D’Onofrio said that a successful appeal was filed with the city Monday afternoon but did not confirm which of the previous opponents of the data center had filed it. He later told The Gazette that there appeared to be two successful appeals, which the city may make publicly accessible as early as Tuesday.

The 6-2 vote by the Planning Commission added some additional restrictions to the proposed data center. The added limitations prevent the data center from using more than 50 MW of power, require Raeden to publicly release its utility usage for the first 10 years in operation and require it to monitor a wider variety of noise impacts.

Last month’s planning commission hearing lasted for more than 14 hours and drew a crowd of hundreds of people who attended it on and off during the day. Around 80% of the crowd opposed the data center for a variety of reasons ranging from environmental concerns to planning questions to moral objections to artificial intelligence programs.

The City Council will have to consider the appeal at a meeting between 30 and 60 days, likely placing the decision sometime in September. The city did not immediately announce a date or time for when the vote will take place.

The appeal could lead to at least three outcomes. The council could halt the data center project, allow it to continue or add additional conditions to it.

Gazette reporter Cleo Westin contributed to this article.