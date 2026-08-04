U.S. News names Saint Joseph best hospital in Colorado, ending University of Colorado Hospital’s 13-year streak

University of Colorado Hospital is no longer Colorado’s top-ranked hospital for the first time in more than a decade, with Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital taking the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings.

Located on the CU Anschutz campus in Aurora, University of Colorado Hospital is now ranked No. 2 in Colorado. The hospital had held the top spot since 2012.

Dr. Cara Camiolo, Intermountain Health chief quality and safety officer, credited the hospital’s work to standardize care, implement best practices and strengthen patient safety.

“While no single initiative drives a result like this, sustained improvements in outcomes, safety, patient experience and operational performance are what ultimately make a difference for patients and communities,” Camiolo said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

Founded in 1873 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth as a teaching hospital, Saint Joseph is a 400-bed facility in Denver with about $645 million in annual revenue, according to its latest 990.

U.S. News & World Report annually releases its Best Hospitals national and regional rankings after compiling and analyzing patient care data for roughly 5,000 hospitals across the United States. The rankings are intended to help patients and their physicians choose the most suitable hospital.

The ranking is primarily used for marketing purposes to leverage for more donations and customers as well as to attract and retain staff.

This year, the publication recognized 505 regional hospitals in 49 states and Washington D.C.

Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor of U.S. News & World Report, noted that the two hospitals’ performances were “extremely close.”

“Depending on what type of care each patient needs, the best hospital for one patient may be different from the best hospital for another,” Harder said in an email to The Denver Gazette. “That’s why U.S. News published not only overall state rankings but also rankings and ratings in dozens of different medical and surgical services that patients may require.”

Saint Joseph Hospital earned a greater number of “top-tier ratings” across two dozen procedures and conditions that U.S. News evaluates. University of Colorado Hospital ranked among the best in the nation in various specialty care categories, including cancer, lung and rheumatology.

“From the very beginning, UCHealth has been dedicated to improving the lives of our patients, family members, employees, and those in the communities we serve,” Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, said in a statement.

Three UCHealth hospitals were ranked among Colorado’s best.

“Our teams care for patients and families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives,” said Tom Gronow, president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital.

“Their skills, compassion and commitment help patients navigate complex diagnoses and access the latest treatments. This recognition reflects the dedication of everyone who works together on behalf of every patient we serve.”