Colorado background checks surge 195% ahead of new semiautomatic gun law

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation processed a record number of firearm background checks in July, which the agency attributes to a new state law that went into effect on Aug. 1.

In total, CBI performed 59,452 background checks in July 2026, a 195% increase from July 2025.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone in the InstaCheck Unit for coming together to tackle this challenge,” said CBI Director Armando Saldate III. “Their dedication, flexibility, and hard work were vital to our success and I am grateful for your continued commitment to this team and the mission.”

Senate Bill 003, passed during the 2025 legislative session, requires individuals seeking to purchase semiautomatic weapons with detachable magazines to take a firearm safety course administered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The law is not retroactive, meaning it doesn’t apply to firearms purchased before Aug. 1.

Anticipating a spike in firearm sales ahead of the law’s effective date, CBI implemented a “surge plan” that involved cross-training 20 staff members from across the agency, essentially doubling the size of the background check team. According to CBI, there were several days in July that the agency processed more background checks than it did last Black Friday, which is typically its busiest day of the year.

Because Colorado requires a three-day waiting period for firearms to be delivered to buyers, July 28 was the last day for shoppers to make their purchases before the law went into effect.

Kale Sykes, a manager with Shootist Gun Range in Englewood, told The Denver Gazette the store has been slammed with long lines and more than 100 customers per day. The store set a monthly sales record for June, which was then immediately broken within the first week of July, Sykes said.

He said the vast majority of sales have been for weapons under restriction by the new law.

“It’s pretty much exclusively stuff that’s on the chopping block for the bill,” Sykes said.

Debbie Kelley and Matt Kyle contributed to this story.