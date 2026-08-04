Cedric Pride’s blueprint for opportunity through the trades | The OpEdge Podcast

Cedric Pride, CEO of the nonprofit Pride Initiative in Denver, joins The OpEdge with a blueprint for workforce development, skilled trades, and economic opportunity.

Pride tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger why he believes the trades offer a path to the American Dream through meaningful work, behavioral health support, and second chances for people seeking to build better lives.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: