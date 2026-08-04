Early bird pricing ends soon for Fill a Plate for Hunger fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WE DON’T WASTE

Denver

News: Early bird pricing for Fill a Plate for Hunger, the signature fundraiser for We Don’t Waste, ends on Aug. 10 when the Foodie-level tickets jump in price from their current $225.

The 15th edition of this popular event takes place Sept. 10 at ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St. CoBank is the presenting sponsor.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails and silent auction bidding. At 6:30, guests sit down to a family-style meal curated by chef Troy Guard of Guard and Grace and the TAG Restaurant Group.

His menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, will be carried out by chefs from a host of the city’s top restaurants, including Rioja, Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, A5 Steakhouse, Kawa Ni, Work & Class, Root Down and Alma Fonda Fina.

Remarks by We Don’t Waste board and staff leadership will be followed by a live auction called by Zack Krone. Items up for bid include luxurious spa days, family day trips, adventure vacations and one-of-a-kind foodie experiences.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.wedontwaste.org

About the organization: The nonprofit We Don’t Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food, fresh produce and dairy products from the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, daycare programs and more. Since its founding in 2009, We Don’t Waste has become one of the state’s largest food recovery organizations.

Website: wedontwaste.org

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