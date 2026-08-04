ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION

Arvada

News: Pickleball is still quite the rage, and to capitalize on its popularity, the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation will host its first fundraising tournament on Aug. 23.

It will be from 2-5 p.m. at Chicken & Pickle, 14225 Lincoln St., Thornton. Teams of two will compete in a full bracket-style tournament to determine the victor.

Tickets are $100 per two-member team and may be purchased by visiting rmchildren.org/pickle or by calling Robyn Parli, 720-644-8767. The fee includes snacks. Beverages will be available for purchase.

“This year, we wanted to create a fun and meaningful way to bring our community together, and pickleball felt like the perfect fit,” said Cathy Sandoval, the foundation’s executive director. “Every dollar we raise will help families facing a child’s health crisis receive critical support – whether that’s help covering rent during a hospital stay, access to donor human milk for fragile infants, or even the comfort of a facility dog while their child is in the hospital.”

Event sponsors include E Light Electric, The Brown Collective Architecture, ANB Bank and Chelsey’s Legacy.

About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, in partnership with hospitals and medical professionals, provides critical financial, nutritional and emotional support to thousands of pediatric patients and their families so that the focus can remain on what really matters: being there for their child.

Website: rmchildren.org

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