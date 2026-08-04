NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Pickleball, anyone? It’s for a good cause | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 08/04/2026 | updated 11 minutes ago
Proceeds from an Aug. 23 pickleball tournament will help the Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation continue its mission of helping families with hospitalized kiddos. Photo provided by Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION 

Arvada 

News: Pickleball is still quite the rage, and to capitalize on its popularity, the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation will host its first fundraising tournament on Aug. 23. 

It will be from 2-5 p.m. at Chicken & Pickle, 14225 Lincoln St., Thornton. Teams of two will compete in a full bracket-style tournament to determine the victor.  

Tickets are $100 per two-member team and may be purchased by visiting rmchildren.org/pickle or by calling Robyn Parli, 720-644-8767. The fee includes snacks. Beverages will be available for purchase. 

“This year, we wanted to create a fun and meaningful way to bring our community together, and pickleball felt like the perfect fit,” said Cathy Sandoval, the foundation’s executive director. “Every dollar we raise will help families facing a child’s health crisis receive critical support – whether that’s help covering rent during a hospital stay, access to donor human milk for fragile infants, or even the comfort of a facility dog while their child is in the hospital.” 

Event sponsors include E Light Electric, The Brown Collective Architecture, ANB Bank and Chelsey’s Legacy. 

About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, in partnership with hospitals and medical professionals, provides critical financial, nutritional and emotional support to thousands of pediatric patients and their families so that the focus can remain on what really matters: being there for their child. 

Website: rmchildren.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Tags
Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Chamber names its Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business | NONPROFIT REGISTER

COLORADO WOMEN’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Denver News: Marielena DeSanctis, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System; Terri Jackson, executive director and co-founder of the African American Trade Association and Emily Trujillo, chief operating officer at HCA HealthONE Centennial, are among the 2026 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business. They, and the entire Class of 2026, will be honored at an Oct. 2 fundraising gala hosted by […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Early bird pricing ends soon for Fill a Plate for Hunger fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WE DON’T WASTE  Denver  News: Early bird pricing for Fill a Plate for Hunger, the signature fundraiser for We Don’t Waste, ends on Aug. 10 when the Foodie-level tickets jump in price from their current $225.  The 15th edition of this popular event takes place Sept. 10 at ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St. CoBank is the presenting sponsor.  Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails and silent […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests