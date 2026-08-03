Democratic group maps out path to Colorado House and Senate supermajorities
A national organization that works to elect Democrats to state legislatures has its sights on Colorado, unveiling a road map to establish a supermajority in both the House and Senate.
Democrats have held a majority in the House since 2013 and the Senate since the 2019 session. There are currently 43 Democrats in the House and 23 in the Senate, meaning the party needs to gain three House seats and one Senate seat in the November election to obtain a supermajority.
If that happens, it would be the first time in state history the Democrats would hold a supermajority in both chambers.
“Since flipping the Senate, Democrats in Colorado have delivered for the 6 million people in their state,” the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) said on its website. “They’ve protected their constituents’ rights like abortion and acted on gun safety while tackling economic issues. As a result of Trump’s cost-of-living crisis, Colorado Democrats banned price gouging on groceries and passed legislation to target junk fees to crack down on wage theft from working families.”
Some critics have warned that supermajorities can silence the minority party’s voice and eliminate the need for a healthy debate.
“Because you’ve got more people in there and you’re not necessarily in a position where you need Republican votes to get your policy agenda passed, that can lead you to say, ‘Well, what does the majority party in the assembly want?’” said Matt Hitt, a political-science professor at Colorado State University.
Having a supermajority would allow Democrats to send constitutional amendments to voters without a single Republican vote and override gubernatorial vetoes — also without needing GOP support.
Democrats currently hold control of all statewide elected offices, including governor, secretary of state and treasurer.
DLCC is backing Democratic candidates in 13 districts where it says the party can make the biggest gains:
- House District 59: Rep. Katie Stewart, D-Durango, faces Republican Naomi Riess. Stewart defeated Republican Clar Craig by just under 3 percentage points in 2024.
- House District 51: Jacki Marsh. This district is currently represented by Republican Ron Weinberg, who is not running for reelection. Marsh is facing Amy Parks, who previously served in the legislature following the death of her partner, the late Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
- House District 50: Tommy Butler faces incumbent Rep. Ryan Gonzalez, R-Greeley. Gonzalez defeated Democrat Rep. Mary Young in the 2024 election by just over two percentage points.
- House District 46: Rep. Tisha Mauro, D-Pueblo, faces Republican Jonathan Post. Mauro was reelected in 2024, defeating Republican Kimberly Swearingen by just under five percentage points.
- House District 43: Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, faces Republican Nate Marsh. Marshall was reelected in 2024, defeating Republican Matt Burcham by just over two percentage points.
- House District 25: Rep. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen, faces Republican Mark Herzfeld. Story was reelected in 2024, defeating Republican George Mumma by just over four percentage points.
- House District 19: Jillaire McMillan faces incumbent Rep. Dan Woog, R-Frederick. Woog defeated McMillan by 0.22 percentage points in the 2024 election.
- House District 16: Former Rep. Stephanie Vigil, D-Colorado Springs, faces Republican Jill Haffley. Vigil was defeated by Rep. Rebecca Keltie, R-Colorado Springs, by just three votes in the 2024 election, but Keltie is not seeking reelection.
- Senate District 30: Kevin Leung faces incumbent Sen. John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch. The seat was previously held by former Republican Sen. Kevin Van Winkle.
- Senate District 27: Sen. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, faces Republican Danielle Lammon. Previously a state representative, Sullivan was first elected to the Senate in 2022, defeating Republican Tom Kim by nearly 10 percentage points.
- Senate District 15: Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, faces Republican Rob Woodward. Marchman defeated Woodward in the 2022 election by just under one percentage point.
- Senate District 11: Sen. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, faces Republican Levon Stilson. Exum served in the House from 2012 to 2014, when he was defeated by Republican Catherine Roupe. Exum defeated Roupe in 2016 by nearly eight percentage points. He went on to serve two more terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2022, defeating former Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey.
- Senate District 3: Aaron Gutierrez faces Republican Dana Charles to fill the seat of Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, who is term limited. Hinrichsen was selected by a vacancy committee to fill the seat of former Sen. Leroy Garcia in 2022.