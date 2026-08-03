Democratic group maps out path to Colorado House and Senate supermajorities

A national organization that works to elect Democrats to state legislatures has its sights on Colorado, unveiling a road map to establish a supermajority in both the House and Senate.

Democrats have held a majority in the House since 2013 and the Senate since the 2019 session. There are currently 43 Democrats in the House and 23 in the Senate, meaning the party needs to gain three House seats and one Senate seat in the November election to obtain a supermajority.

If that happens, it would be the first time in state history the Democrats would hold a supermajority in both chambers.

“Since flipping the Senate, Democrats in Colorado have delivered for the 6 million people in their state,” the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) said on its website. “They’ve protected their constituents’ rights like abortion and acted on gun safety while tackling economic issues. As a result of Trump’s cost-of-living crisis, Colorado Democrats banned price gouging on groceries and passed legislation to target junk fees to crack down on wage theft from working families.”

Some critics have warned that supermajorities can silence the minority party’s voice and eliminate the need for a healthy debate.

“Because you’ve got more people in there and you’re not necessarily in a position where you need Republican votes to get your policy agenda passed, that can lead you to say, ‘Well, what does the majority party in the assembly want?’” said Matt Hitt, a political-science professor at Colorado State University.

Having a supermajority would allow Democrats to send constitutional amendments to voters without a single Republican vote and override gubernatorial vetoes — also without needing GOP support.

Democrats currently hold control of all statewide elected offices, including governor, secretary of state and treasurer.

DLCC is backing Democratic candidates in 13 districts where it says the party can make the biggest gains: