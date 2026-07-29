Jeffco Public Schools sues Trump administration to protect funding after alleged transgender policies violation

In the wake of several threats by the Trump administration to revoke federal funding, Jeffco Public Schools filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education seeking to protect that badly needed money.

Jeffco has been under investigation by the DOE’s Office of Civil Rights over the district’s policies regarding transgender students, which the federal government alleges violate Title IX.

Jeffco officials said its policies are in line with Colorado state law and that the dispute is between the state and federal governments, not the school district.

In its complaint, Jeffco said the district’s policies align with the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which broadly prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public accommodations, including schools.

The federal government asked Jeffco for documents outlining the district’s policies, according to the lawsuit, an “informal guidance document” and a list of all sports rosters.

Jeffco said the district provided the requested documents and alleged that there was no further communication between the district and the federal government until the investigation results were released.

The federal government announced in June 2025 that it was opening an investigation into Jeffco and released its findings in March. OCR alleged that Jeffco violated federal Title IX regulations in several ways, including that 61 “male students” were participating in girls’ sports teams.

In response, Jeffco has said the 61 students were a mix of athletic trainers, team managers and mascots and that the students in question were not student-athletes.

The federal government also heard a complaint from the mother of a girl who said her daughter shared a room with a transgender girl and was not informed beforehand. The DOE also alleges that Jeffco’s policies regarding bathroom usage based on gender identity violated Title IX.

The district said it is at risk of losing over $50 million in funding. Last month, the district’s board voted to pursue legal action against the federal government to protect funding.

While the federal government has threatened several times to pull the funding and take other enforcement actions, Tim Heaphy, a lawyer representing Jeffco and several other school districts across the country being investigated over transgender student policies, said the government has yet to take official enforcement action.

Heaphy told The Denver Gazette that the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, is a pre-emptive measure meant to protect Jeffco’s funding and seek guidance about what the district should do when Colorado law conflicts with federal guidelines.

Interim Superintendent Rob Stein told The Denver Gazette last week that the rosters provided to OCR were simply a list of everyone involved in the athletic programs.

Jeffco said in the lawsuit that OCR never asked any clarifying questions about the data, and has resisted efforts in the months since the investigation results were released to “correct” the information.

Jeffco alleges in the suit that OCR did not conduct a proper investigation into the data before releasing its findings.

In a news release Tuesday, Jeffco said it is attempting to seek guidance from the courts about how the district should proceed when federal guidelines conflict with Colorado law.

“Jeffco Public Schools has a responsibility to serve students while complying with the law,” Stein said in the release. “When state and federal requirements conflict, the courts are the appropriate place to provide clarity. This legal action asks the court to determine which law the district must follow so we can continue serving students with confidence.”

Should the district lose funding, it could put Jeffco in an already deeper hole. The district has faced large budget deficits of tens of millions of dollars over the past few years, and it is currently considering asking voters to pass a $135 million tax increase to cover the funding gap.

“Jeffco has already made significant and difficult budget reductions, and there is never an ideal time to incur legal expenses,” Stein said. “However, responding to this conflict will require district resources regardless of the path we take. We believe seeking guidance from the court is the most fiscally responsible way to protect our students, safeguard important federal funding and fulfill our legal obligations.”

The DOE declined to comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson said the DOE does not comment on ongoing investigations.