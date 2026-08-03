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Castle Rock launches Link On Demand rideshare service

By 08/03/2026 | updated 22 hours ago
Link On Demand officially began serving Castle Rock Friday, expanding the transportation program which already operates in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and select areas of Parker. (Courtesy of Douglas County)

Residents in Castle Rock now have access to Douglas County’s app-based rideshare service Link On Demand. 

Link On Demand officially began serving Castle Rock Friday, expanding the transportation program which already operates in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and select areas of Parker. 

“Link On Demand is about much more than transportation — it’s a program helping people get to work, make it to medical appointments, run errands and stay connected to friends and family,” said Mayor Jason Gray.

Using the Link On Demand app, riders can book trips anywhere within Castle Rock’s service area. The service also provides direct transportation between Castle Rock and Lone Tree.

The service is funded by local governments and the Colorado Department of Transportation and is provided at no cost to riders.

Earlier this year, the Castle Rock Town Council approved a one-year pilot agreement with Douglas County to bring the service to town. The program is expected to cost about $2 million annually, with Castle Rock contributing $400,000.

Based on projected first-year ridership of 50,000 to 60,000 trips, officials estimate the cost per ride will range from $33 to $40. The town’s share is estimated at between $6.70 and $8 per trip.

The service operates Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is no service on Sundays.

Officials said riders can typically expect wait times of between 10 and 25 minutes, depending on demand.

Residents can request rides by downloading the Link On Demand app, or by calling (719) 212-2430.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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