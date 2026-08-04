Douglas County approves $7.5 million for Gold Crown Field House in Castle Rock

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a $7.5 million funding agreement Tuesday to help build a new indoor sports facility in Castle Rock.

The facility is the result of a partnership between the county, the Town of Castle Rock and the Gold Crown Foundation.

The first phase of the Gold Crown Field House will include a 75,000-square-foot indoor facility on a 22-acre site in the Dawson Trails development near Crystal Valley Parkway and Dawson Trails Boulevard.

Plans call for six basketball courts, which could be expanded to eight in a future phase, along with 12 overlapping volleyball courts, multipurpose program spaces and education areas.

Under the funding plan, Douglas County will contribute $7.5 million, while Castle Rock is providing land valued at approximately $10 million. Gold Crown has committed $5 million and has secured significant private donations.

Project leaders reported a current funding gap of $11.7 million, but said additional gifts, grants and budget reductions could reduce that gap to about $2.7 million. Officials said they were confident the gap could be filled by completion.

Site development is already underway, and Castle Rock approved the project July 21.

Project leaders said they expect to break ground in April 2027, with construction lasting about 12 months. The facility is expected to open in early 2028.

At full capacity, the facility is expected to serve about 15,000 youth participants annually and attract between 500,000 and 600,000 visitors each year, according to project documents.

Commissioner George Teal said the county has long faced shortages of athletic fields and recreation facilities. Board members also pointed to strong community support, noting the county received extensive public feedback in favor of the project.

It is the second major youth sports complex planned in Douglas County with a target opening in 2028. In March, Douglas County commissioners approved the $65 million Zebulon sports complex, a recreation center planned near Sterling Ranch.