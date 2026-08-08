Colorado Politics Calendar Aug. 10-16

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, AUG. 10

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee , 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Website Working Group, 8-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women General Meeting , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., #1400, Aurora

, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., #1400, Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Coordinated Campaign , 9-10 a.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information

, 9-10 a.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group , 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club-Session 2 , 6-7:30 p.m., 2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: CDP Rules Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harland St., Lakewood

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harland St., Lakewood (D) Jefferson/Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Aurora

, 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics , 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Campaign Social and Strategy Gathering , 10-11:30 a.m., 1385 Carr ST., Lakewood

, 10-11:30 a.m., 1385 Carr ST., Lakewood (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood

, 6-7 p.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood (F) Colorado Forward Party: Leadership Team Meet & Greet , 6:30-8 p.m., 457 4th Ave., Longmont

, 6:30-8 p.m., 457 4th Ave., Longmont (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Meeting , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

Colorado General Assembly: House Committee on Ethics , 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver Young People in Recovery: Good Samaritan Law Lunch & Learn , 1-2:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.arapahoedems.org/

, 1-2:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.arapahoedems.org/ (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Dash For Democracy , 8-10 a.m., City Park, Denver

, 8-10 a.m., City Park, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women , 9:30-11 a.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood

, 9:30-11 a.m., 13952 Denver West Pkwy., #450, Lakewood (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Get the Scoop , 1-3 p.m., 1279 West Midway Blvd., Broomfield

, 1-3 p.m., 1279 West Midway Blvd., Broomfield (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Annual Picnic , 4-7 p.m., 300 S. High St., Breckenridge

, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. High St., Breckenridge (D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual Gala with Gov. Tim Walz, 5-9 p.m., 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, RSVP at https://givebutter.com/c/2026-annual-gala

SUNDAY, AUG. 16