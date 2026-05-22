Attorney general candidate Doshi puts ‘Hetal to the metal’ in Colorado Democrat’s 1st TV ad

Democratic attorney general candidate Hetal Doshi makes clear how to pronounce her first name in the former federal prosecutor’s first TV and digital ad, which launched statewide on Friday, just over two weeks before ballots start going out to Colorado primary voters.

“Colorado, it’s time to put the Hetal to the metal,” the ad’s narrator says as the first-time candidate roars down the highway behind the wheel of a 1968 Camaro Super Sport.

Doshi, a first-generation Indian American and the former lead anti-trust litigator at the U.S. Department of Justice, is one of four Democrats running in the June 30 primary for the seat held by term-limited Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor

The 30-second spot, set to run statewide on cable, streaming and digital platforms, is the first element of what will be a six-figure buy, her campaign told Colorado Politics.

“I’ve spent my career holding cheating corporations and the powerful accountable for the lives that they’ve wrecked, and so, to Donald Trump and the corrupt politicians propping him up, you picked the wrong woman to mess with,” Doshi says in the ad after headlines flash on screen depicting her role in prosecutions involving Google, Ticketmaster and a former Department of Veterans Affairs employee.

“My name reflects the American Dream,” Doshi said in a statement. “It represents my roots, my family’s belief in a better future in America, and the strength to take on any fight — no matter how hard.”

Added Doshi: “This is a moment that demands both experience and tenacity, and I would be honored to put the ‘Hetal to the metal’ for Colorado.”

If recent polling released by one of her primary rivals is any indication, Doshi has some ground to make up, with low name identification and support in the single digits, according to a survey conducted last month for Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s campaign.

A Democratic firm, Global Strategy Group, found that Griswold, its client, had the support of 46% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by workers’ rights attorney David Selgiman and Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, each at 7%, and Doshi at 5%. The remaining 35% were undecided.

Griswold, who has yet to air advertising, has been a frequent guest on cable news shows since taking office in 2019 for the first of her two terms as Colorado’s top election official. Her campaign has a heavy ad reservation starting on June 8, the day county clerks can start sending mail ballots to most state voters, media ad buyers told Colorado Politics.

Seligman and Dougherty have shown up on screens with modest buys since March.

Two Republicans are running in the primary for the GOP nomination: 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, the elected prosecutor for El Paso and Teller counties, and David Willson, a Colorado Springs-based lawyer who lost the local primary for district attorney to Allen two years ago.