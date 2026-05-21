Colorado Democrats formally rebuke Gov. Jared Polis for shortening Tina Peters’ prison sentence

The Colorado Democratic Party on Wednesday formally censured Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the prison sentence of Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk convicted of election-related felonies, and barred the term-limited governor from speaking or appearing as an honored guest at party functions until further notice.

Nearly 90% of the Democrats’ state central committee voted in an online meeting in favor of a resolution condemning Polis “for conduct inconsistent with the Colorado Democratic Party’s commitment to democratic institutions, election integrity and public accountability.”

The resolution also states that the party found that Polis’ decision “materially harmed the Colorado Democratic Party’s institutional credibility and efforts to defend democratic institutions and election integrity.”

The censure resolution landed in front of the party committee’s already scheduled meeting after more than 700 Democrats signed a petition calling for the party to weigh in on Polis’ actions.

Polis has drawn intense criticism from state Democrats — and some Republicans — since he granted clemency on May 15 to Peters, who was serving a nearly nine-year prison sentence following her conviction for coordinating a scheme to breach her own county’s secure election equipment. Polis halved her sentence, effectively making Peters eligible for release on parole on June 1.

Polis has been under pressure from President Donald Trump to release the 70-year-old Peters since last May, when Trump called her an “innocent Political Prisoner” and later pardoned Peters, though the president’s pardon powers don’t extend to convictions on state charges.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters addresses supporters on Dec. 1, 2022, outside Colorado Republican Party headquarters in Greenwood Village. (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics, File)

In his clemency statement and subsequent interviews, Polis said he agreed with a recent state appeals court ruling that found that the length of Peters’ sentence was based on her constitutionally protected speech. He also said that he considered Peters’ sentence excessive, comparing it to a former Democratic state lawmaker who recently avoided prison time despite being convicted on some of the same charges.

All but one of the nearly 20 Democratic central committee members who debated the resolution during the three-hour meeting spoke in favor of censuring Polis, a former five-term congressman and a central figure in the party’s rise to power in the state since the early 2000s.

Ann la Plante, who described herself as a criminal defense attorney and “lifelong Democrat” said she thought Polis made the right decision, adding that she felt Peters’ sentence was too harsh.

“I believe the governor made a brave decision, unpopular as it is,” la Plante said. “I think this is a really bad idea, and I realize I am probably in the minority on that.”

It turned out she was.

“Jared Polis has shown us time and time again he does not believe in our party’s values,” said Chris Davis, president of the Colorado Young Democrats, pointing to the governor’s veto last year of a bill meant to make it easier for workers to form unions. “This pattern of behavior does not align with our party’s values and undermines our credibility.”

Mesa County Democrat Cayman Haltiner noted that Peters was prosecuted by the county’s Republican district attorney, who said last week that what Polis did was wrong.

“It’s a direct slap in the face of his work,” Haltiner added.

A spokesman for Polis told Colorado Politics after the resolution passed that the governor stood by his decision.

“The Governor made this decision based on the facts of the case and what he believed was the right thing to do,” Eric Maruyama said in a text message. “Sometimes the right thing isn’t the popular thing with everybody. Democracy is strongest when disagreement is met with debate and dialogue, not censorship.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and member of the state central committee, released a statement before the vote supporting the censure motion and calling on the state party to “stand in the breach” against corruption and lawlessness.

“The Democratic Party must fight for democracy and the rule of law. We must be consistent, courageous, resolute, and willing to call out our own when they fall short,” Crow said.

“Governor Polis’ decision to commute Tina Peters’ sentence was wrong and has undermined efforts to protect our elections. She is a convicted felon found guilty by a jury of Coloradans. She attempted to undermine a free and fair election. Tina Peters propped up Donald Trump’s Big Lie and has shown absolutely no remorse.”

The party’s ban on Polis appearing as a featured speaker or recognized guest at party functions is expected to face its first test on June 6, when the state Democrats are holding an all-day organizing event in downtown Denver known as DemFest, followed by the party’s annual fundraising dinner, the Obama Gala.