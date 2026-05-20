NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Aurora eyes raising taxes to pay for infrastructure projects

By 05/20/2026 | updated 23 hours ago
A signal indicating the speed of any oncoming southbound RTD light rail cars is mounted before the curve in the tracks on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue in Aurora, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Aurora voters could decide this November whether to raise sales taxes for the first time since 1993 to help pay for infrastructure, transportation and public safety improvements.

The city’s Infrastructure Task Force recommended that the City Council approve a bond program supported by sales and use tax increases to fund Build Up Aurora projects.

On Monday night, Aurora councilmembers unanimously advanced putting those tax increases on November’s ballot. They still need to cast a final vote at their next regular meeting to send the question to the public.

If voters approve the tax hikes, Aurora’s sales and use tax would increase from 8.5% to 8.825% in the part of Aurora in Adams County, and from 8% to 8.325% in the part of Aurora in Arapahoe County.

Projects on the docket for the “Build Up Aurora” funding include construction of Gun Club Road, updates to police and fire stations and transportation safety improvements.

In July 2024, the City Council approved the creation of the Infrastructure Task Force to look at long-term solutions for projects in public safety, transportation, parks, libraries, recreation and accessibility.

After two years of engaging the community and planning, the task force came up with a 10-year draft Capital Improvement Master Plan that lays out $2.08 billion in capital needs, including projects that exceed what the city can afford in its annual budget, Deputy City Manager Laura Perry told the council Monday night.

The total needs cost includes $596 million in transportation infrastructure projects, $256 million in parks, recreation and open space projects, $84 million in libraries, arts and culture projects, $247 million in other city facility projects and $900 million in public safety projects.

Task force members narrowed down the list of projects to 65 that best address community needs, Perry said. City staff proposed a 2026 bond program to the city that would fund the facilities, transportation infrastructure and public safety projects.

The 65 projects would cost $264.5 million and the bonds will be supported by sales tax and use rate increases, Perry said. To increase those taxes, three measures will go to Aurora’s November ballot and, if all three pass, the city’s sales and use tax rate would increase by 0.325%.

Transportation infrastructure projects include Gun Club Road construction, replacement of the city’s oldest bridge, sidewalk improvements, Aurora Reservoir transportation improvements and other traffic safety projects.

The public safety projects include capital improvements to police stations and the Aurora 911 facility, renovation of fire stations, and the construction of a new fire station.

The community facilities projects include seven neighborhood park renovations, Aurora Center for Active Adults renovation, recreation center capital improvements, a new recreation center and library remodels.

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Annual count finds fewer homeless people in Denver

Overall homelessness in Denver went down by 12.5% this year, the first year-to-year reduction in nine years, according to an annual count. Street homelessness is also at a nine-year low, decreasing by 64% since 2023, when Denver Mayor Mike Johnston took office, city officials said. Johnston, who campaigned on eliminating homelessness in his first term […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado legislature overrules 2 state Supreme Court decisions about child neglect, visitation

Colorado lawmakers have overruled a recent pair of state Supreme Court decisions, adopting the dissenting justices’ points of view in cases involving grandparent visitation rights and the ability of children to oppose a county’s decision to withdraw a neglect case. The recently enacted legislation addressed two split decisions that the Supreme Court released within days […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests