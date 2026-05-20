Aurora eyes raising taxes to pay for infrastructure projects

Aurora voters could decide this November whether to raise sales taxes for the first time since 1993 to help pay for infrastructure, transportation and public safety improvements.

The city’s Infrastructure Task Force recommended that the City Council approve a bond program supported by sales and use tax increases to fund Build Up Aurora projects.

On Monday night, Aurora councilmembers unanimously advanced putting those tax increases on November’s ballot. They still need to cast a final vote at their next regular meeting to send the question to the public.

If voters approve the tax hikes, Aurora’s sales and use tax would increase from 8.5% to 8.825% in the part of Aurora in Adams County, and from 8% to 8.325% in the part of Aurora in Arapahoe County.

Projects on the docket for the “Build Up Aurora” funding include construction of Gun Club Road, updates to police and fire stations and transportation safety improvements.

In July 2024, the City Council approved the creation of the Infrastructure Task Force to look at long-term solutions for projects in public safety, transportation, parks, libraries, recreation and accessibility.

After two years of engaging the community and planning, the task force came up with a 10-year draft Capital Improvement Master Plan that lays out $2.08 billion in capital needs, including projects that exceed what the city can afford in its annual budget, Deputy City Manager Laura Perry told the council Monday night.

The total needs cost includes $596 million in transportation infrastructure projects, $256 million in parks, recreation and open space projects, $84 million in libraries, arts and culture projects, $247 million in other city facility projects and $900 million in public safety projects.

Task force members narrowed down the list of projects to 65 that best address community needs, Perry said. City staff proposed a 2026 bond program to the city that would fund the facilities, transportation infrastructure and public safety projects.

The 65 projects would cost $264.5 million and the bonds will be supported by sales tax and use rate increases, Perry said. To increase those taxes, three measures will go to Aurora’s November ballot and, if all three pass, the city’s sales and use tax rate would increase by 0.325%.

Transportation infrastructure projects include Gun Club Road construction, replacement of the city’s oldest bridge, sidewalk improvements, Aurora Reservoir transportation improvements and other traffic safety projects.

The public safety projects include capital improvements to police stations and the Aurora 911 facility, renovation of fire stations, and the construction of a new fire station.

The community facilities projects include seven neighborhood park renovations, Aurora Center for Active Adults renovation, recreation center capital improvements, a new recreation center and library remodels.