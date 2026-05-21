Denver, Boulder prosecutors call congressional immigration probe ‘political theater’

Elected officials in Denver and Boulder are pushing back after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into their immigration policies, as part of a broader probe targeting “sanctuary” jurisdictions nationwide.

On May 20, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, issued letters to the district attorneys, sheriffs and police chiefs of Denver and Boulder, accusing the local officials of prioritizing “illegal and criminal aliens over American citizens,” undermining public safety and hindering “the efficient enforcement of federal law.”

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who is running for Colorado Attorney General, issued a response Thursday, calling the inquiry “political theater that ignores serious failures within the federal immigration system.”

“Local district attorneys do not write federal immigration law. Congress does,” Dougherty said. “If Washington politicians are serious about immigration enforcement and public safety, they should focus on fixing the broken federal system, instead of attacking Colorado prosecutors who are doing the real work of protecting communities.”

Dougherty noted that his office recently secured a guilty plea to all charges and a life sentence for Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the perpetrator of the Boulder firebombing attack last June that killed a woman and injured dozens. The victims had been pressing for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Dougherty said Soliman was living in the country illegally after overstaying a visa.

“I am committed to fighting for public safety, supporting victims, and doing justice,” he said.

Matt Jablow, communications director for the Denver District Attorney’s Office, said officials were disappointed to receive the letter from Congress, which he described as “riddled with inaccuracies.”

“We are reviewing the letter’s requests now,” Jablow said. “The Denver District Attorney’s Office is passionately committed to protecting the safety of all the people of the City & County of Denver, and acts on that commitment every single day.

When asked for a response to the congressional letter, the Denver Police Department told Colorado Politics that it “follows all federal, state, and local laws.”

The Denver and Boulder sheriff’s departments, along with the Boulder Police Department, told Colorado Politics they are still compiling a response letter.

Besides Jordan, the letter sent to Denver and Boulder officials seeking information for the investigation was also signed by Rep. Tom McClintock, R‑California, who chairs the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security and Environment. Rep. Gabe Evans, the Republican representing Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, signed onto the letters to Denver officials.

In the letters, Jordan accused the local officials of giving “preferential treatment” to individuals living in the country illegally.

“Under your office’s pro-crime, pro-illegal immigration policies, illegal alien criminals are allowed to freely operate, terrorize local communities, and reoffend without consequences,” the Ohio congressman said.

The letters noted the cities’ policies against sharing certain information with federal immigration officials and cited Dougherty’s comments suggesting that Colorado law enforcement officers restrict access by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to license plate reader technology.

The letter requests a number of internal materials be sent to the committee for review, including the following:

Any communications related to officials’ interactions with ICE since Jan. 1, 2025

Documents relating to the prosecution of noncitizens since Jan. 1, 2025

The number of ICE detainers each law enforcement agency has declined

Documents and communications related to employee trainings on the role of ICE

Documents and communications between the district attorneys’ offices and law enforcement officials relating to immigration enforcement

The House Judiciary Committee gave the Colorado officials until June 3 to submit all relevant documents.