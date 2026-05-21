Colorado Gov. Polis signs order to block spending on soda, alcohol for official state functions

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at increasing access to healthy food and promoting outdoor recreation as a form of exercise.

“Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation, and this is an opportunity to build on our success,” Polis said. “A healthy and nutritious diet plays an important role in our quality of life, and today we are stepping up to encourage healthier eating, expand access to healthy foods, and promote healthy outdoor activity. Reducing obesity through healthy eating and keeping Coloradans active makes us healthier and lowers health care costs for everyone.”

The order prohibits the use of state funds to purchase soft drinks and alcohol for state official functions. Additionally, it directs state agencies to take actions to encourage healthy eating and expand access to nutritious foods, particularly for low-income Coloradans. Those actions include:

Advocating for approval of Colorado’s hot food waiver for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which would allow recipients to use federal assistance to purchase hot prepared foods.

Expanding geographic access to SNAP incentive programs like Double Up Food Bucks and the Electronic Healthy Incentives Program

Establish a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and the Office of eHealth Innovation to launch an improved provider tool for Medicaid patients to search for local food banks

Issue Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources newsletters promoting the benefits of outdoor recreation activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking

Increasing efforts to encourage healthy eating habits among students and expanding access to locally-grown foods in school meals

“In Colorado, we value our health, from the foods we eat to staying active in our fun, adventure-filled outdoors,” Polis said. “This action puts the state in line with our values.”