Democrat Jena Griswold holds wide lead in Colorado attorney general primary, her internal poll shows

Democratic attorney general candidate Jena Griswold, Colorado’s term-limited secretary of state, holds a wide lead over her three primary opponents just weeks before ballots are set to go out to voters, a new internal poll released by her campaign on Monday shows.

Griswold counts more than twice as much support among likely primary voters as her rivals have combined, though just over one-third of those surveyed said they were undecided, according to the poll conducted for her campaign by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group.

The other Democrats running for the seat held by term-limited Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is seeking his party’s nomination for governor, are consumer rights attorney David Seligman, former top federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Two Republicans are facing off for the GOP nomination: 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, who prosecutes cases in El Paso and Teller counties, and David Willson, the Colorado Springs-based lawyer who lost the 2024 district attorney primary to Allen.

“Jena Griswold holds a commanding position in the attorney general primary because Democratic primary voters know her and like her record of standing up to Trump,” said pollster Andrew Baumann, a Colorado-based partner with the national firm, in a polling memo. “Her opponents have yet to register with the electorate in any meaningful way.”

Griswold had the support of 46% of those surveyed, followed by Seligman and Dougherty, each with 7%, and Doshi, at 5%, the poll showed. Another 35% of respondents were undecided.

Her primary opponents, however, dismissed the poll results as “political theater” and a “plea for help,” suggesting that the survey doesn’t capture the dynamics of the race.

Global Strategy Group, which boasts one of the most accurate pre-election polling records in Colorado races over the last decade, surveyed 800 likely Democratic primary voters from April 16-21. The poll used a mix of live phone interviews and text-to-web questionnaires to reflect the electorate’s geographic, political and demographic breakdown, Baumann said in the polling memo. The poll has a 3.5% margin of error.

Griswold, who was first elected statewide in 2018, was viewed favorably by 55% of those surveyed and unfavorably by 16%, with 29% having no opinion, the poll found.

While her primary opponents each enjoy net-positive favorability, they’re far less well known, the polling found: 80% have no opinion of Dougherty, 85% of Seligman, and 90% of Doshi.

Baumann noted that Griswold’s support and favorability have both edged up since a similar poll he oversaw last June, while the other Democrats’ numbers haven’t moved more than a handful of digits. The relatively static character of the race after 10 months, Baumann added, suggests that “months of campaigning has not raised her opponents’ profiles in a meaningful way.”

Zach Stout, Griswold’s campaign manager, said the poll shows his candidate is on track to win the primary.

“Our campaign has the momentum to win, and Griswold has robust support because of her track record of protecting our democracy and standing up to Trump,” Stout said in a statement.

Griswold’s rivals questioned the poll’s ability to predict the results.

“Polls don’t vote, people do — and Coloradans want an experienced leader as our next attorney general, not just a name they’ve seen on TV,” said Audrey Kline, Doshi’s campaign manager, in a statement to Colorado Politics. She added that Doshi is primed to “reach voters when they actually have time to focus on this race, not months before — a dynamic this poll doesn’t capture.”

Calling the poll results “typical political theater,” Danielle Young-Kombo, Dougherty’s campaign manager, said that voters will demand more answers than Griswold has provided.

“This election will actually be won by the candidate with a proven track record as an attorney and a leader, not by the person who continues to skip candidate forums in order to avoid answering questions about their lack of experience,” Young-Kombo said in a statement.

Kailee Stiles, a spokeswoman for Seligman’s campaign, said the high number of undecided voters points to Griswold’s vulnerability.

This isn’t a poll result, it’s a plea for help,” Styles said in a text message. “Jena Griswold has been running for office for eight years, but her own campaign memo shows more than half of Democratic voters aren’t choosing her. Despite her desire to be anointed attorney general before voters have had their say, the only poll that matters is the one we’re holding on June 30.”

Election officials are scheduled to start sending ballots to military and overseas voters by the end of next week. The bulk of mail ballots go out to in-state voters in the second week of June, and they’re due back to county clerks by June 30.