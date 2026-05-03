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3 protesters face charges following demonstration in east Colorado Springs

By 05/03/2026 | updated 16 hours ago
A Colorado Springs police officer attempts to communicate with demonstrators at a protest vigil on Saturday, May 2, 2026, on North Academy Boulevard. Three people are expected to face charges of trespassing and obstructing police in connection with the incident. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression)

Three people face charges after a protest outside a Colorado Springs fast food restaurant reportedly got out of hand Saturday evening, according to city police.

Brandon Rincon, Jacob Lesterlund and Frances Archuleta are expected to be charged with trespassing and interfering with police.

Officers responded to the parking area outside the McDonald’s at 1244 N. Academy Blvd. following a call about a group demonstrating on the property and causing the business to partially shut down, police said.

The group allegedly ignored communication attempts by the police and began to surround the business entrances, blocking vehicle and foot traffic and making customers and employees fearful for their safety, according to an online blotter entry.

“Some participants began banging on vestibule doors/windows,” the blotter entry read.

Rincon, founder of the activist group Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, told The Gazette that the demonstration was a vigil in honor of Benjamin Greenfield, who was shot and killed by city police on April 4.

Members of Greenfield’s family requested that the vigil be held in the McDonald’s parking lot, which was the site of the deadly shooting, Rincon said.

“Some of the people were definitely emotional,” Rincon said. “These were people who had lost a loved one. But I don’t think they were a threat to anyone.”

After officers detained three protesters, most of the group dispersed, officials said.

The three demonstrators were taken to a nearby police station and cited but were not booked into jail, Rincon said.

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O'Dell Isaac

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