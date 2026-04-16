Residents want more police presence after deadly north Denver shootings

The residents of the Five Points and Cole neighborhoods are calling for increased police patrols after three fatal shootings in less than a week.

Community members gathered Thursday at a north Denver neighborhood meeting organized by Cole Neighborhood Association President Reed Raskin to voice safety concerns and discuss the Denver Police Department’s actions and response to recent incidents.

“I know as a community, we’re resilient, but it’s OK to not be OK,” District 9 Councilmember Darrell Watson told the uneasy residents who filled a gymnasium at the St. Charles Community Center, located at 3777 N. Lafayette St.

Neighbors remain shaken after two people were killed in a shooting on April 5 at Russell Square Park on Vine Street. One of the victims, 43-year-old Sharon Ware, died at the hospital. The other victim, an 18-year-old Pharrow Ware, succumbed to his injuries a week later, Denver police said.

In a separate incident, a man walking his dog near Curtis Park in the Five Points area was shot and killed. The shooting appears to be random, officials have stated.

Police arrested Kaylen Jay Stroter, 22, shortly after the shooting, after a Denver HALO street camera captured him walking away from the scene of the shooting and dropping a handgun on the ground. He also matched the description of the shooter given to police by a 911 caller, according to an arrest affidavit.

Both cases are open homicide investigations at this time.

Since the Russell Park shooting, DPD has placed a camera at the location and is actively monitoring it, according to Denver Police District 2 Commander Carlos Aragon.

“That camera has been up and running since last week,” Aragon said. “We have also upped our patrols in the park.”

However, Aragon was quick to clarify that “police presence” does not always mean officers sitting in parked cars waiting for a call.

DPD employs a variety of “data-driven” tools and community programs, such as Neighborhood Watch, where residents act as the “eyes and ears” for local law enforcement.

For now, that seems to be the course of action.

“I certainly understand the fear and concern about each of these incidents individually, but hopefully, there’s some comfort in knowing that none of these incidents are connected,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said. “There is no pattern of crime that’s going on.”

Still, residents feel a need for more visible police presence.

Tina Ware, cousin of Sharon Ware, the 43-year-old who died on the scene, said she is struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

Tina Ware, center, is embraced by community members at a neighborhood meeting to voice safety concerns and discuss the Denver Police Department’s actions and response to recent fatal gun violence incidents. Tina is the cousin of Sharon Ware, one of two individuals who died in a shooting incident on April 5, in Russell Square Park, located at 3600 N. Vine St. (Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

“So I’m trying to wrap my mind around this, trying to get an understanding,” Ware said. “We’re hurting, we’re confused. We’re angry.”



Ware added that her cousin “has a little girl who asked for her mom for a whole week, until we had to finally tell her she’s not coming back.”

Zach Rahn, who lives near Russell Square Park, said he was home on that Easter Sunday when he heard gunshots.

He and a neighbor ran to the park, where he arrived at the scene of the shooting.

“I was holding Pharrow’s hand, rubbing his head, saying it’s gonna be okay, supporting the officer who was there, who treated him — It was the most traumatic experience I’ve had in my life,” Rahn said.

“My heart is with the families who lost loved ones, the neighbors who are grieving, and every resident who’s feeling fear right now,” Watson said during a Monday Denver City Council meeting. “Every family and neighbor deserves to feel safe in their home, on their block, and in their neighborhood.”

The shootings come just weeks after Denver Mayor Mike Johnston touted that the city saw the largest homicide rate decrease of any major U.S. city in 2025, according to a new report from the Council on Criminal Justice.

FILE PHOTO: Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, left, and Mayor Mike Johnston speak to media and city officials gathered to hear Mayor Johnston’s goals for 2026 in Denver, Colo. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Tom Hellauer/Denver Gazette)

Johnston has attributed the overall drop in Denver to a combination of targeted policing efforts, increased community engagement, and technology. In particular, the mayor credits collaboration between the police, city agencies, and community stakeholders with helping bring the city’s crime numbers down to historic lows in what he calls “high-risk” areas.

Legislation also appears to have made an impact.

But while violent crime in Denver is down overall, the decline is not spread evenly across the city.

Data shows that crime in Denver’s Union Station and northern Capitol Hill areas bucked the downward trend, up nearly 5.5% from 2024 to 2025.

More community meetings are scheduled.

Watson told residents he is committed to working with Denver Police District 2 to address concerns and provide updates at future meetings.

The Denver Police Department encourages anyone with information about these incidents or those involved to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Denver Gazette reporter Matt Kyle contributed to this story.