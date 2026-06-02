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Rachel Gabel diagnoses Colorado’s sharp rural-urban divide | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 06/02/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Rachel Gabel joins The OpEdge

Gazette columnist Rachel Gabel, editor of The Fence Post Magazine, says Gov. Jared Polis has ushered in an unprecedented era of tone-deafness to rural Colorado.

In this sweeping interview with investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger, Gabel leaves no stone unturned over the issues facing rural Coloradans, warning everyday working people averse to politics, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu” at the state Capitol.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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