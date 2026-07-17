Energy security starts at home | GUEST COLUMN

By Carly West

With Colorado’s legislative session behind us and a new group of lawmakers preparing to take office next year, now is a good time to step back and consider a broader question: What role should Colorado play in America’s energy future?

For most Americans, energy security isn’t something they think about every day. It’s something we notice when gasoline prices spike, global conflict disrupts markets or headlines raise questions about whether the energy we depend on will continue flowing reliably.

Recent events around the world have reminded us energy security cannot be taken for granted. Though we can’t prevent every disruption, we can make sure the United States is prepared to respond when they happen.

Recognizing that reality, the American Petroleum Institute recently released its American Energy Security Framework. The framework centers on a simple idea: America’s energy security depends on a stable domestic energy supply, the infrastructure to deliver it, and policies that give companies the confidence to invest for the long term.

Although the framework focuses on national priorities, achieving those goals depends on decisions made across the country, including here in Colorado.

Colorado is one of the nation’s leading producers of oil and natural gas, helping supply the affordable, reliable energy that powers homes, businesses, manufacturers and transportation networks across the country. The industry also supports hundreds of thousands of Colorado jobs, contributes billions to our state’s economy, and generates significant revenue for schools, local governments and public services. The choices Colorado makes don’t just affect our state’s economy; they also contribute to America’s ability to produce, move and deliver the energy people rely on every day.

A reliable domestic energy supply gives the United States greater flexibility when global events disrupt markets or supply chains. Maintaining that advantage, however, requires more than federal leadership. Decisions made at every level of government influence whether projects move forward, whether critical infrastructure can be built, and whether companies have the confidence to make long-term investments.

Colorado has spent years building one of the nation’s most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for oil-and-natural-gas development. With much of that work now shifting from policymaking to implementation, maintaining a predictable regulatory environment is increasingly important. That framework has given companies the certainty to invest, innovate and provide the energy Americans rely on every day. After years of significant policy and regulatory changes, preserving that predictability matters not only for companies making long-term investments, but also for ensuring Colorado can continue to contribute to America’s energy security. When permitting slows or policies create unnecessary uncertainty for responsible development, it becomes more difficult to sustain the reliable domestic energy supply consumers and businesses depend on.

Infrastructure is equally essential. Pipelines, gathering systems and other critical energy infrastructure allow energy to move safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is needed. Producing energy is only part of the equation; we also have to be able to deliver it.

Colorado has shown responsible energy development and environmental progress can go hand in hand. Operators have reduced emissions, improved performance and strengthened environmental protections while continuing to provide the energy that supports modern life. Our state’s experience demonstrates reliability and responsible development are not competing priorities. With thoughtful policymaking and continued innovation, they can advance together.

Reliable and affordable energy benefits everyone. As Colorado prepares for a new legislative term and welcomes new policymakers, there is an opportunity to continue building on the progress already made. The focus should remain on policies that strengthen our energy system, support responsible domestic production and provide the certainty needed for long-term investment.

America’s energy security will be shaped by decisions made across the country, including many made right here in Colorado. By supporting responsible development, investing in modern infrastructure and maintaining predictable policies, Colorado can strengthen its economy while helping ensure the United States is prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.

Carly West is executive director of the American Petroleum Institute Colorado.