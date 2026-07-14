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Amy Oliver Cooke warns Colorado’s energy policies threaten grid reliability | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 07/14/2026 | updated 40 minutes ago
Amy Oliver Cooke joins The OpEdge

Amy Oliver Cooke, Independence Institute senior fellow and Always On Energy Research co-founder, joins The OpEdge to dissect Colorado’s energy transition, grid reliability, and the state’s net-zero goals.

Cooke warns host Jimmy Sengenberger that current state policies threaten affordability and reliability — and explains why she sees nuclear energy as one key to a more dependable electric future.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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