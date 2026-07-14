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Colorado receives $5.8 million in federal weatherization assistance grants

By 07/14/2026 | updated 34 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, addresses the crowd at a Jefferson County Democratic Party fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Lakewood. (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Colorado has received nearly $6 million in federal funds through the Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program after U.S. senators expressed worries about potential delays.

In May, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Susan Collins, R-ME, issued a letter urging Energy Secretary Chris Wright to release nearly $360 million in WAP funds to help low-income Americans protect their homes against inclement weather. The senators said the program saves participants an average of $372 on their utility bills every year.

The senators expressed worries that the funds wouldn’t be released on time, as the funding process was behind schedule and the administration had not published instructions for states to apply, despite them usually being available in December of the previous year.

For many Colorado families struggling with high energy costs, the Weatherization Assistance Program helps keep utility bills affordable by ensuring their homes are prepared for Colorado’s weather,” Bennet said in a statement. “This funding will boost residential energy efficiency across the state, improve energy security, and save hundreds of dollars for Colorado families. I am glad to see this funding go to Colorado and look forward to its implementation.”

Bennet noted that programs like WAP are especially important for Colorado households, as utility costs continue to increase and the state experiences more frequent extreme weather. The average Colorado household pays about $568 a month for gas, water, electricity and trash, according to Xcel Energy.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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