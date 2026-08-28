Colorado election website error exposes personal data of confidential voters

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says a system update accidentally lifted protections on confidential voter records, exposing dozens of voters’ personal information.

The limit that normally blocks access to confidential voter profiles was inadvertently disabled during an update to the Find My Voter Registration Tool, briefly exposing personal information for 59 voters who had requested confidentiality. Please confirm details with a trusted source.

The breach went unnoticed for roughly 10 days before officials discovered it, after which the Secretary of State’s Office said the update was immediately rolled back to ensure confidential voter information was no longer searchable.

“My office takes the confidentiality of each and every voter’s data extremely seriously,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I sincerely regret that this happened. My staff identified this issue, and we immediately fixed it and are continuing outreach to affected voters.”

The Secretary of State’s Office says it has contacted each affected voter and established additional guardrails to ensure that another breach does not occur. The department also plans to implement additional new automated and manual testing protocols to prevent future incidents.

This is not the first security incident involving the Secretary of State’s website. In 2024, a document was posted online that contained a hidden tab with voting system passwords.

An investigation found that the passwords were not intentionally posted online, but suggested that the agency require a more thorough review of documents before they are posted to the Secretary of State’s website, according to Colorado Politics partner 9News.

“Colorado’s elections are safe and Coloradans will have their voices heard on Election Day,” Griswold said at the time. “Our elections have many layers of security … I am regretful for this error. I am dedicated to making sure we address this matter fully and that mistakes of this nature never happen again.”

Griswold, the Democratic nominee for attorney general and currently term‑limited as secretary of state, is running against Republican Michael Allen. Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is also term‑limited, is seeking the governorship as the Democratic candidate.