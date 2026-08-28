Colorado measure adding ID checks to mail-in voting qualifies for ballot

A ballot initiative that would require voters to include additional information on mail-in ballots has qualified for the November election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Backed by El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman and former Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Taheri, Initiative No. 362 would require voters to include either the last four digits of their Social Security number, driver’s license number or REAL ID number on mail-in ballots.

Currently, Colorado law requires voters to sign mail ballots, which are verified through a state database.

In-person Colorado voters are also required to present identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate, while those who vote by mail for the first time must provide a photocopy of their identification documents.

Several states, including Georgia and Texas, require voters to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number with their ballot return envelope, while others, such as North Carolina, mandate a notary or two witnesses to sign mail ballot envelopes.

In March, President Donald Trump issued an executive order mandating the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to create eligible voter lists — to be given to states — and barring the U.S. Postal Service from mailing ballots to people who are not on those lists of “enrolled” voters.

The USPS announced the new requirements are now effective following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued Monday that allowed Trump to implement the executive order. However, on Thursday, a judge issued a temporary restraining order on implementing the order.

Supporters of Initiative No. 362 said additional verification is necessary to avoid fraudulent ballots from being cast. Opponents, meanwhile, have argued that Colorado’s elections are already secure and the initiative could lead to voter disenfranchisement.

Because it is a constitutional amendment, Initiative No. 362 must receive at least 55% of the statewide vote to pass.