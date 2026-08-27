5th Congressional debate watchers hope for civility, truthfulness

A few hundred people watched Rep. Jeff Crank and veteran Jessica Killin square off in a debate for the 5th Congressional District at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday evening.

Many of them sported campaign insignia in what they described as a pivotal midterm election in November.

Crank is seeking re-election for the first time after longtime Rep. Doug Lamborn’s retirement, while Killin hopes to become the first Democrat to represent the district formed in 1972.

Several audience members told The Gazette that they began volunteering with one of the campaigns, which they had never done before, because of how urgent the election is.

Political newcomers and politicians all voiced hopes that they would see both candidates speak truthfully and respectfully.

“I would love to see both tell the truth,” Republican state House District 16 nominee and Colorado Springs District 11 board member Jill Haffley told The Gazette. “I do not want to be pandered to.”

Still, jeers rang out from individual audience members toward Crank at times, with occasional larger, brief outbursts, including when he pivoted to an action taken by former President Joe Biden.

Early in the debate, one person was escorted out of the center by a Colorado Springs police officer after appearing to shout “Sieg heil” after an answer from Crank.

The crowd appeared to be largely in favor of Killin, who received a standing ovation after her closing remarks from a wide swath of the audience.

However, some audience members, like Darrell Potter, are supporting and volunteering for Crank for the first time because of his work on social issues that have become increasingly present in American politics like restricting transgender children from girls sports and gender-affirming surgeries on children.

Potter told The Gazette those issues matter more to him than the cost of living, as he has become more politically informed and involved after recently becoming retired.

“I retired and now I have more time to pay attention to the issues … and talking to (UCCS) students kind of like Charlie Kirk,” Potter said.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Melv and Dawn Ingram, both Killin campaign volunteers, described the increasing cost of living, particularly healthcare, and preserving democracy as the most pressing matters to them. They both said that Crank personally hung up on them as they tried to find a solution to their healthcare costs.

“This is a democracy and whether you agree with how we go about things you disagree on, we should all treat each other with respect and you need to listen to all of you constituents,” Melv said.

On stage, Killin and Crank agreed to hold healthcare companies accountable, with Crank adding that he does not like his healthcare plan as a member of Congress with a $1,200 monthly premium.